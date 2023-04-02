Here’s how this AI company is helping people know about insurance better

CoRover, a conversational AI provider, has added another feather to its cap. The Bengaluru-based startup has collaborated with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to launch the conversational AI-powered chatbot LIC Mitra and take the country’s largest insurance company’s digital transformation to another level.

CoRover.ai has developed LIC Mitra, which is available on LIC’s website and mobile app. It is powered by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning(ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand and respond to users’ queries in multiple languages. The technology allows users to interact with LIC Mitra even with voice.

“LIC’s digital services have undergone a complete transformation with our unique technology that powers LIC Mitra. With LIC Mitra, users can now know about LIC products, past premiums paid, upcoming premiums, policy maturity date, and much more in addition to answers to insurance-related general queries. To get these details, users only need to enter the insurance policy number and date of birth and the technology takes care of the rest. We are happy to share that this is only the first phase of LIC Mitra’s AI virtual assistant. Many more innovations are in the pipeline and will be launched soon,” said Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of CoRover in his tweet.

CoRover is offering chatbot solutions to dozens of clients including IRCTC, Max Life Insurance, NPCI, Fastag, Mahindra Group, Digital India, RuPay, and many more, and has over 1 billion users.