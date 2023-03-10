Here’s how a YouTube channel is changing the way we look at our culture and history

Meet two young engineers — Ganeshprasad and Parsh Kothari, who started a YouTube channel called Think School in 2019 with the motto of solving India’s employment issues by restructuring the education system of the country.

Despite producing an avalanche of great leaders, the Indian education system seems to remain fundamentally unsound. Excessive dependence on rote learning and abysmal teaching obstructs students’ critical thinking abilities. Consequently, most graduates of the country turn out to remain unemployed. What is more shocking, a significant percentage of Indians lack knowledge about their history and culture even after acquiring their postgraduate degrees.

This four-year-old startup prefers calling itself a free MBA school that provides effective and implementable knowledge which is not taught in the conventional educational system. Think School aims to impart value by blending the goodness of traditional Vedic education and modern technology.

Know the history of education in India

According to Parsh, the method of teaching in India was not like this forever. In fact, India was a progressive nation that used to nurture students’ innovative abilities. Aryabhatta invented ‘0,’ and Sushruta introduced the concept of surgery, and these legendary innovators’ thinking abilities were fed and nurtured by Vedic learning methodology.

However, over time, the system evolved, and it experienced dramatic change when British politician, Thomas Macaulay, laid the foundation of the current education system. Macaulay’s goal was to demolish the existing ‘Gurukul Pratha’ so that students lose their ability and zeal to make innovations and explore the unknown. Macaulay wanted them to be trained in following orders without asking questions. This way, the British authority could produce robotic workers who would supply labour against negligible compensation.

Ganeshprasad and Parsh believe that students should have the freedom to schedule their learning routine. That is why all their online paid courses are Pre-recorded and can be taken as per the student’s convenience. Most of Think School’s audience is youngsters aged between 18-30 years. The channel is successfully competing with the OTT channels while inducing a sense of productivity in individuals.

Think School has chosen to go bootstrapped, ensuring autonomous control of its activities in order to maintain the quality of its content. Instead of focusing on valuations or ROI, Think School aims to lay the foundation of an evolved learning system that helps Indians earn employability.