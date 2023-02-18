Here’s crypto influencer Sapna Singh’s guide to earn using YouTube

Are you also interested in understanding how the world of crypto functions? But you are scared to lose money? Well, we understand that and to help you with it, we got in touch with Sapna Singh, a crypto influencer. Her project ‘Earn with Sapna’ aids a wide range of audiences and keeps them updated with the latest trends in blockchain technology. In an interview, Sapna Singh talks about her venture, ways to earn money, crypto, and more:

How many ventures are you currently involved in?

I am working only on one venture earnwithsapna, which is eponymous with my name and the aspirations of my viewers. It’s my baby which has been growing rapidly with the love and support of my followers. I like to talk about crypto as well as new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence or AI and Blockchain, I would like to say that it has been one roller coaster ride so far.

Apart from this, you also have a YouTube presence if I’m right. So, amongst all ventures that you’re spearheading, where does YouTube exactly fit?

You are right that I have a YouTube presence. YouTube is a connection for me that allows me to connect with my viewers and build a community around the content that I share. For me, it is an important as well as crucial platform for establishing a personal brand. It is like a parallel path that allows me to grow my brand as a sustainable business.

In the world of crypto and AI, YouTube often gets side-lined. What are your views about it?

I do not fully agree with the statement as most crypto investors in their early days of investing come to YouTube. This helps in understanding the markets and the ecosystem work as a whole since it is a system and not an isolated identity. Once they graduate from their early days of investing, they move to platforms like Twitter or Telegram to get more valuable insights into the world of crypto. So, YouTube is not sidelined rather it is the building block I believe.

Where do you see yourself five years down the lane with respect to YouTube?

I am expecting to grow my channel with more engagements. I also aim for producing content that people are passionate about. But more than that I will focus on diversifying my content, collaborating with other creators, and potentially branching out into other forms of media. However, I plan to stick to my areas of expertise which are crypto, blockchain, and AI. Luck has favored me so far and the credit goes to the blessings of my viewers. I hope that they continue to shower the same love.

How do you feel your YouTube content is going so far?

To be frank, I think my subscribers can provide you with a more honest take on this. However, since you have asked, I would like to provide you with a balanced opinion. So far, with my content, I have aimed and probably succeeded in providing valuable information to my viewers.

Also, my channel is a little different as my content focuses on explaining things in simple terms which are free of any jargon. My aim is to reach every nook and cranny of India and help people understand the magic of decentralized technologies such as crypto.

Lastly, any advice you want to give to people on what they can learn from YouTube?

YouTube is a popular platform for learning about cryptocurrency because it offers so much, from tutorials to expert interviews to even in-depth analysis of the industry. The platform also allows users to easily search for and access information on specific topics, making it a convenient resource for learners of all levels.

However, beginners need to keep in mind that the information on YouTube may not always be accurate or up-to-date, and it is always a good idea to verify information with additional sources before making any investment decisions.