Here are the 5 reasons to opt scented candles to decorate your interiors

Candles are nothing new. Since ancient times, they have been used at homes, workplaces, social gatherings, temples & monasteries, hospitality, etc. There is something sublime about the flickering flame of a candle as it can transport you into a whole new experience of life. And add into the candle some lively refreshing aroma and it makes the entire space so refreshed and inviting.

In a true sense candles blend fashion with flames. They can be used in living rooms, studies, bedrooms, washrooms, dining spaces, and numerous other places. Similarly, they are becoming a key ingredient in the interior décor of hotels, spas, shops, etc.

Today plenty of option(s) are available when it comes to buying your favorite aroma candle or for that matter any home décor item. You do not need to visit lifestyle stores or duty frees to buy expensive candles. There are plenty of affordable ranges of handcrafted exquisite candles available online.

So here are 5 reasons, as listed by Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosemoore,on why you should order aroma candles online to enrich your décor and add a touch of simmering aroma to your space. Scroll down to know more.

Make your living space Inviting: Scented aromas can give a complete makeover to your living room and create an ambiance you always yearn for. It will help you relax after a tiring day at the office and invite your friends and family to spend some quality time. Aromatic candles are versatile and can be placed across coffee tables, bookshelves, or windowsills. If space allows, one can even create a small and cozy candle fireplace and the impact will be magical.

In terms of the choice of aroma, if one wants tropical breezy aroma in the living space then musky, flowery, woody aromas or (their combination) should be tried. If one wants a boost of energy after a hectic day, zesty lemon can do wonders. It is a 600 ml handcrafted pillar candle made up of refreshing, citrusy, and lemony fragrances that can uplift the mood and help in relaxing the mind & body.



Timeless accessory for the Bedroom: A flickering candle on the bedroom’s side table is a timeless accessory to transform your place into a pleasant sanctum. A perfect candle can instantly relax the mind and make someone feel comfortable and refreshed. In the bedroom, one can experiment, with either pillar candles or a set of scented tea lights. When it comes to the choice of aroma, one can either try musky and woody aromas or popular floral aromas such as jasmine, rose, lavender, etc.

The perfect companion to boost productivity: In a growing homebound work culture, fragrant candles can be seamlessly used on the working desk. It can also be used in cabins, cubicles, foyer areas, office entrances, etc. It can create an alluring but focused ambiance in the working area, thereby also giving a positive thrust to productivity. In terms of the type of aroma, citrusy and lemony aroma can be a wise choice. Meanwhile, one can also experiment with tropical and breezy aromas such as Breachy drift, which is made up of flowery and woody notes and enhanced with a musky base. It is energizing and refreshing and at the same time has a soothing and calming appeal.