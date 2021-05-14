Here’s why you should sign your kids up for online classes?

In a bid to stick to a routine, more and more parents are opening up to the idea of enrolling their kids, be it their tiny ones or their teenagers, in fun online activity classes

For hundreds of years education was subjected to classrooms with blackboards and teachers who treated the textbook like the magnum opus. But technology has brought a massive change to this traditional institution. Online classes have expanded so rapidly that school-going kids (as well as adults) have greatly benefited from them. In fact, during the lockdowns, online classes have taken the primary responsibility of educating our young ones. While parents maybe apprehensive about this new method of learning, we would like to highlight its numerous advantages to ease their minds.

Online classes for kids aren’t expensive

It’s no secret that traditional education can break your bank. As a parent, you pay the school’s fee, extra coaching class fee and a pile of books, which your kid won’t be needing in a year. Online classes, on the other hand are less expensive. Most of the study material is available online.

Online classes for kids offer increased exposure to subjects

Being on the internet and enrolling in online classes allow kids to interact with teachers and students from all over the world. These types of interactions make way for healthy and meaningful collaborations by allowing people of different and diverse backgrounds to team up.

Online classes for kids allow them (and you) to review sessions

It is a fact, universally acknowledged, that children have tiny attention spans. Their minds often wander during class and they tend to lose focus. Thankfully, online classes offer a solution to this. Most of them allow kids and parents to review the class. Since most of the live sessions are recorded, kids can rewind the audio-video or even read transcribes.

Online classes for kids foster participation

Classrooms filled with many children can be daunting, especially for a child who is shy and not comfortable with public speaking. Often, these kids are afraid of being laughed at or ridiculed for being having the wrong answer. Online classes for kids are attended from one’s comfort zone. It has been noted by educational experts that kids, especially those suffering speech anxiety, tend to be more open and outspoken in online classes. And this is because they feel less intimidated.

Online classes for kids encourage group communication

In a traditional class, a teacher is physically present and can tell when a child isn’t paying attention. But body language is way harder to read in an online class. So, to overcome this hurdle, online teachers encourage kids to participate in group discussions. While group discussions help kids speak their minds, they also help them develop analytical and problem-solving skills.

So, whether you’re thinking of enrolling your kid in an online activity class or are wondering if online schooling is a good idea, rest assured that online learning comes with a lot of plus points.

