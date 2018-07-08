Here is a peek into ITC’s newest property Kohenur, a symbolic of the shift Hyderabad city is witnessing

ITC’s newest property Kohenur, a symbolic of the shift Hyderabad city is witnessing

As you near HITEC City in Hyderabad, you are reminded of Downtown Dubai, where construction is perennial and the cranes never leave. A comparison closer home would be with Gurugram, which HITEC City could possibly resemble in years to come. The early signs are all there—big glass buildings flashing names of big corporations (with Ikea squat in the middle of it all), swanky residential towers, huge malls,traffic congestion and a popular biryani joint that is doing brisk business at lunch on a weekday with a large group of Zomato delivery boys flashing orders on smartphones.

Amid all this is ITC’s Rs 775-crore investment of Kohenur, a luxury business hotel that is its 12th luxury property. A futuristic-looking building with a glass facade is not what you associate with ITC Hotels, but times are changing and Hyderabad is the next IT hub.

As ITC Hotels’ CEO Dipak Haksar says: “We ensure that we stay relevant and contemporary in our offerings. With a number of IT firms in the vicinity, Kohenur aims to fill the growing demand for luxury rooms in the city.”

As one is awed by the massive building, the interiors reinforce the shift to modernity with a play of white, grey and jewel tones. The beige is missing entirely. The hotel derives its name from the Kohinoor diamond, which is believed to have been mined from Andhra Pradesh, with the diamond patterns repeated throughout the hotel.

iPads are plugged in and ready to play in all the rooms. Adjust the temperature, set the mood with the lighting, switch on your favourite TV channel or login with your Netflix account, order some wine and food—all with the iPad. For the wellness-oriented, there is a special category of rooms with vitamin C showers, gym equipment and a minibar filled with healthy treats. Two bars, one at the lobby level and one rooftop with panoramic views, are the most frequented.

Hyderabad loves to eat out, which can be seen as large families enjoy remarkably restrained contemporary Chinese cuisine at Yi Jing, the group’s new restaurant brand, or walk in close to midnight at Begum’s Dum Pukht, the hotel’s only traditional restaurant where you can enjoy Awadhi biryani, as well as Hyderabad’s kachche gosht ki biryani.

So is the modern, tech-abled hotel with world-class cuisine the new order for ITC? Haksar adds: “As with all our hotels, we ensure that we inject a sense of place to reflect the ethos of the destination. The ITC Kohenur, located in the heart of the HITEC City in Hyderabad, brings to life the culture and cuisine of the region in a contemporary milieu.”

Contemporary is clearly the key here.