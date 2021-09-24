Here are 10 books one should read this time of the year

Good reads this time of the year.

Here are the 10 books to read in October 2021 –

1. Myla Insurrection by Arjun Rao

Malaika Menon, or Agent Myla as she is known in her world of covert operations, is a highly decorated special forces operator. Trained by the Indian Army’s elite covert operations division, D-Squad, she is a veteran of numerous infiltrations, searches & destroy and assassination missions against the enemies of India. While on a mission in Pakistan, she is called back home to Calicut in Kerala to bury her family, who have all been murdered. Brutally. Grief-stricken, she performs their last rites and then, unable to accept what appears to be a casual homicide, she decides to look into the matter. Very quickly, she realizes that there is a lot more to the situation than meets the eye.

2. Panchaali, The Princess of Peace by Saniya Inamdar

My voice sounded strange to me, as my decision would sound strange to the others. “Oh esteemed ones assembled together, I Princess Draupadi with all respect, obey not to marry the five illustrious brothers! I agree to marry Prince Arjuna who won my Swayamwara or I will marry no one! There will be a war but Princess Panchaali will have no part in it!” Born as a woman but with no experience of being either a human or a female, the protagonist of the book finds herself in constant struggle, a quest to understand and be understood. The story witnesses the emergence of the naïve Draupadi into a complex world, complex due to her sudden commingling with the new earthly element, a puzzle because of the newness of her matrix, the suddenness of her birth and as she tries to understand the sense of her birth and life she finds a friend.

3. Me ki Gai by Atul Khekade

Me Ki Gai by Atul Khekade is a book about a man’s journey to discovering himself, his love, happiness, and how to achieve success while working for someone you truly love and are passionate about. We see the concept of IKIGAI in this book. The book is inspired by this beautiful Japanese concept of having a direction or purpose in life, that makes one’s life worthwhile, and towards which an individual takes spontaneous and willing actions giving them satisfaction and a sense of meaning to life. We see the story of the main protagonist Parth, who is looking to start his career and build a better lifestyle for himself and his family. We see, he is hopelessly in love with his college friend, Ashwini. But being with her is not in his stars. Then we see Prabhudas, who comes into Parth’s life as an angel and guides him throughout the book to help him find his purpose in life.

4. Brand new start by Mainak Dhar

Studying in college or business school and wondering what it takes to land your dream job? Early in your career and wondering how to set yourself up for success? Feeling off-track after just a couple of years of working and wondering how to find an opportunity that fits you better?

If you find yourself nodding to any of these questions, then this is the book for you. Brand New Start teaches you that a lot of success at the start of your career hinges on how well you understand, articulate and present the most important brand you can work on. Combining the wisdom and experience of a CEO gained over two and a half decades in the corporate world with the accessible and engaging storytelling of a bestselling novelist, Brand New Start is a unique book.

5. Right Under Your Nose by R. Giridharan

Right Under Your Nose is a murder mystery thriller. It is the first book where a pair of detectives, one male and one female detective are equally good and work as equal partners. Vijay, the lead male protagonist, a police officer has rivals in the police to contend along with a genius of murdered who uses novel methods and leaves no evidence. Padmini, a free-lance journalist is the lead female protagonist. As the two hunts for the elusive criminal, they fall in love.

6. My Better Half Forever by Arushi Vats

Ever since she had a panic attack, Malvika has never been the same old, jolly girl, but distraught in life. Her life once revolved around her brother who later became a memory of the past. With a dysfunctional family and grieving the loss of her brother, Malvika decides to begin a new chapter in life by stepping into the gates of college, not knowing what fate awaits her. One glance at Rahul on the first day and she feels something mysterious. The smart and confident Rahul looks at her and it appears to him like they are soulmates, waiting to have their lives entangled in unconditional love.

7. What school doesn’t teach you by Nihit Mohan

What should I do? Who am I? What is my purpose in this mortal realm?

While living in a constantly changing world surrounded with our jobs, families and relationships, these profound questions of humankind require deep thought and introspection. Effectively, this book provides around ten great ways to manage the entropy of the world, while in pursuit of purpose.

This book contains conversations, anecdotes and experiences from my mentors and gurus, who have helped me in multiple facets of my life for weathering the worldly vicissitudes. Without their nurturing thoughts, it would have been unbearable and definitely led to performance and confidence issues. This book encompasses inferential learning based on personal experiences and multiple interactions with my mentors, gurus, friends, family and colleagues.

8. Raindrops and caterpillars by Anuradha Prasad

Dealing with first time lessons is no easy task, as they can bring tears, joy, inspiration, in proportions unthinkable to human mind and heart! Still! We learn and move on like those caterpillars who have been subservient for a whole season but were able to transform into beautiful butterflies come tropical rains. Both representing changes – HUGE and PERMANENT! Sometimes we get inspiration from nowhere. Sometimes from the least expected person or someone, we might have despised all our life! Still! We learn and move on…..Are everyday heroes, those people who have their names etched in golden words in the history pages? Or Like you and me, who have just set an example by their random acts of kindness? Or Those who just by surrendering to a mighty force called destiny? Six human emotions and six stories to make you sit up and think if you were that HERO!

9. The crossfire of love by Dhiren Tiwari

After ten long years, a twenty-something Amaan reluctantly comes back to his once-thriving-now-desolate kingdom, Attanooga, to fulfill his mother’s last wish of a hometown funeral. Saira is a journalist, but her job for the past five years has been the same – a beautiful bait to expose famous people with demented habits. Strangely, her memories of the past come to her like an out of order puzzle – whether it’s of her estranged mother, her one true hate, or the broken heart because of her break-up with Amaan years ago. Trapped in failing ambition and marshy relationships, Saira gets a rare chance to resurrect both. Determined to get her career and life in order at all costs, would her scheming deception end her misery or swallow her into a sinkhole where lines between blood and dreams aren’t to be trusted.

10. The secret in my blood by Akanksha Agarwal

The secret in my blood is a lattice of emotions expressed by a woman through her being that is analogous to life. The analects recite the intricate torrid state that marks the tumultuous journey from a girl to a woman. Every word epitomizes the indefinite feeling of love. The poetess weaves the alchemy of blood and love that demands to be reckoned, one meaningless without the other. The poems depict the fervour and rhapsody between a man and woman with vivid characterisation. Akanksha renders a vignette that illustrates implicit yearnings, the joy and ecstasy of passion and love. The book is spread across three parts – Ovulating in Emotions 2. Bleeding in Love 3. Fertile to Fly