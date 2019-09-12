Heartwarming tweet of the day: Dharmendra Pradhan’s reaction to Anand Mahindra’s concern is winning the internet

The elderly lady got an LPG connection in a matter of hours.

Modi government and its ministers are highly active on social media. Recently a video which was shared on social media came to the attention of some famous names and an instant action within a day was taken by a minister of the current government. You might be speculating a lot of things! Let us get this straight.

What actually happened, is that a video of an old lady was shared by the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, who is known for his tweets. In the video, the lady can be seen cooking using the firewood and amidst the smoke. The video which belonged to the news minute, according to Anand Mahindra was about a lady who earns a livelihood by selling idly at 1 Rs. What was done next by the member of parliament will certain win your heart.

Anand Mahindra while sharing the tweet including the video captioned it as, “Such stories make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a firewood-burning stove. If anyone gives me a cue about her, I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business and buy her an LPG fueled stove.” His concerns on the matter were highly appraised by the Twitterati.

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

On the other hand, as soon as the matter caught the attention of the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, instantaneous action was followed. The minister directed the concerned authority and got help to the elderly lady by getting her an LPG connection.

READ | Your next hotel stay will include drinking water in paper sealed glass bottles instead of plastic ones!

The minister while sharing the about the same tweeted, “Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to have helped her through local OMC officers in getting an LPG connection. Society must empower such hard-working people who defy all odds.” The lady got an LPG connection in a matter of hours.

Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to having helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection. Society must empower such hard working people who defy all odds. https://t.co/ZBCsnPqdpA — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 11, 2019

The heartwarming gesture of these two eminent persons not only helped a needy old lady in making her life easier but also gave a strong message to the society to extend helping hand wherever possible.

Twitter users from all across the nation lauded the action of both the personalities and awarded them with praiseworthy notes on the microblogging site. Here are some of the reactions:

Great ?? in just 13 hours amma got LPG connection…. Thanks @dpradhanbjp sir and @narendramodi Sir…. and also Thanks a lot @anandmahindra Sir….. pic.twitter.com/USiROEZgUF — TheTweetOfGod (@callerman) September 11, 2019

@anandmahindra @BPCLimited – This is true Government which z answerable n responsive . Issue resolved within 24 hours . ?? hats off — Sangram Dhar (@SangramDhar) September 11, 2019

Love this gesture of going out and providing service to one who need it most. Serving Kamalathal is like serving all mothers of the society. this is new India’s ethos. — Nabajyoti Das (@nabjyotidas) September 11, 2019

The Government in 2016 has launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)’, aiming to safeguard the health of women & children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel like LPG. The smokes and fumes from the firewood, coal and dung-cakes, causes alarming household pollution and adversely affects the health of Women & children. The seriousness of the issue can be determined by a WHO report which suggests that the smoke inhaled by women from unclean fuel is equivalent to burning 400 cigarettes in an hour.