Heartwarming! Four generations of British Royal Family get together for special Christmas initiative

Published: December 24, 2019 2:47:44 PM

Curious to know who all took part in this unique Christmas initiative? A royal crowd, indeed!

Queen Elizabeth, Prince of Wales, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge joined together to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings.

Heartwarming Christmas moments from Britain’s royal family! Social media is abuzz with images of the four generations of Britain’s Royal family, that have come together to support the “Together at Christmas” initiative, which aims to provide extra support to the country’s armed forces and veteran communities at annual festive get together.

Curious to know who all took part in this unique Christmas initiative? A royal crowd, indeed! Queen Elizabeth, Prince of Wales, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge joined together to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings. This took place at Buckingham Palace this week.

Yes, you read it correctly! The icing on the cake is that a new Royal British Legion recipe was created. Notably, the royal family added its unique ‘poppy seed’ touch to the mixture, thereby marking a royal ‘nod’ to the charity’s iconic symbol of Remembrance.

Few know that the Queen is patron of the British Legion. The royal Christmas puddings will be showstoppers of the charity’s Christmas get-togethers. This year’s Christmas pudding making was led by the Legion care home chef Alex Cavaliere. It was also attended by veterans.

As Britain awaits Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day speech that will be broadcast at 3 PM GMT, it is notable that the year 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

In her Christmas Day speech, the Queen is expected to reflect on the 75th anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation and friendly commemorations. The official twitter handle of the Royal Family has tweeted on the Queen’s Christmas broadcast is likely to include her emphasis on moving past differences and honouring freedom and democracy.

