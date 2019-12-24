Heartwarming! Four generations of British Royal Family get together for special Christmas initiative

Queen Elizabeth, Prince of Wales, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge joined together to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings.

Heartwarming Christmas moments from Britain’s royal family! Social media is abuzz with images of the four generations of Britain’s Royal family, that have come together to support the “Together at Christmas” initiative, which aims to provide extra support to the country’s armed forces and veteran communities at annual festive get together.

Curious to know who all took part in this unique Christmas initiative? A royal crowd, indeed! Queen Elizabeth, Prince of Wales, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge joined together to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings. This took place at Buckingham Palace this week.

Yes, you read it correctly! The icing on the cake is that a new Royal British Legion recipe was created. Notably, the royal family added its unique ‘poppy seed’ touch to the mixture, thereby marking a royal ‘nod’ to the charity’s iconic symbol of Remembrance.

The Queen is Patron of the British Legion & the puddings will be the centerpieces of the charity’s Christmas get-togethers.

The pudding making was led by a Legion care home chef Alex Cavaliere & attended by veterans – Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. pic.twitter.com/K67BtFEWnx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 21, 2019

An excerpt from Queen Victoria’s diary on 24 Dec 1840 gives us a glimpse into her Christmas: “I then arranged the present tables for Albert & Mama with 2 fine Christmas trees.” In the spirit of Victoria, we’ve been busy decking the halls of her former home at #KensingtonPalace ???? pic.twitter.com/q6JLkzaiOL — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) December 20, 2019

#ABerryRoyalChristmas culminates in a Christmas party, hosted by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. ???? @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/dj0eZY7vJy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2019

Few know that the Queen is patron of the British Legion. The royal Christmas puddings will be showstoppers of the charity’s Christmas get-togethers. This year’s Christmas pudding making was led by the Legion care home chef Alex Cavaliere. It was also attended by veterans.

As Britain awaits Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day speech that will be broadcast at 3 PM GMT, it is notable that the year 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

READ | Top 10 Christmas Movies on Netflix

In her Christmas Day speech, the Queen is expected to reflect on the 75th anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation and friendly commemorations. The official twitter handle of the Royal Family has tweeted on the Queen’s Christmas broadcast is likely to include her emphasis on moving past differences and honouring freedom and democracy.