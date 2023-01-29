Heart-warming! This Indian blockchain developer and his mother’s travel story is making netizens emotional – Here’s why

Some stories are just more than news, it lifts up your mood on dull days. Such is the story of Dattatray J. Dattatray J, a blockchain developer who works in Singapore and how he gifted his mother her first trip ever, how he brought his mother to show her another part of the world

A few days ago, he posted two pictures of himself and his mother and wrote that he brought his mother to Singapore to show her another part of the world and his workplace.

In the post, the man shared how his mother has spent her entire life in the village and as also heard about aeroplanes, but never seen even, even from a remote angle and now, thanks to his accomplishments, his mother has become the first from her generation and the second person after him from their village to have got the opportunity to travel abroad.

“The only thing that hurts me is – wish my dad would have been around to experience this! I really urge people who are travelling/travelling to show the other beautiful part of the world to their parents, irrespective of the period you are travelling for. Trust me, their happiness can not be measured,” Dattatray J emotional post said.

The story shared on LinkedIn garnered thousands of likes in a few days. While many users related to his moment of pride and attainment and when to narrate how they got their parents to travel internationally for the first time, others congratulated him for his siccess and earnest efforts.