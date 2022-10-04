Hear it from an expert: Common nutritional myths debunked!

We are living in the age of information explosion. With the increasing penetration of smartphones, even in remote places, coupled with easy access to the internet, all information is available at the click of a button. “Given the scenario, unverified facts and myths are also rampant,” Navneet Kaur, M.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics and in-house nutritionist at Nutrabay said. “Prevalent are food myths and claims about shortcuts to health. These fads can adversely impact our health and wellness,” Navneet said. Here are some common food myths, according to Nutrabay’s Navneet Kaur, that have been treated as facts.

Protein powders contain steroids

This is a common myth and may be based on the observation that many people who have sculpted bodies and go to the gym regularly consume protein powders or protein supplements. The claim is thus based on an assumption. Protein powders by trusted brands are derived from natural sources like milk, pea, soybean, brown rice, and nuts. Usually, there are 21 to 25 grams of protein per serving, which is apt to meet the body’s daily protein requirement.



Protein shakes can only be consumed by those who frequent the gym

As mentioned in the previous point, many gym regulars consume protein powder, and yes, it is beneficial for those who exercise. However, this does not mean that these supplements are only helpful to this demographic. In fact, anyone who aspires to stay fit and add additional nutrition to their diet can turn to protein powders. This is especially relevant for those who have a sedentary lifestyle or do not exercise regularly. Furthermore, the consumption of these powders is necessitated by the fact that studies have shown that almost 73% of the people in India are protein deficient.

Multivitamins are unnecessary

The common notion is that taking multivitamins is a sign of bad eating habits or an unhealthy lifestyle, and poor nutrition. This isn’t entirely true. While these tablets cannot act as a replacement for the nourishment we gain through balanced, healthy meals, they help bridge the gaps that can exist. In fact, multivitamins go a long way in enabling us to achieve holistic nutrition to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Peanut butter is bad for you as it is rich in fats

This myth is premised on the consideration that peanut butter has a portion of fat in its composition. Still, it is necessary to understand that these fats are beneficial to us. Our body requires a certain amount of healthy, good fat to function properly. Additionally, peanut butter is a consistent source of niacin, potassium, magnesium, vitamin E, copper, and manganese. It can most certainly be used as a healthier alternative to other spreads loaded with sugar and unhealthy fats available on the market.



All juices and smoothies are healthy

When we think of a glass of fruit juice, we immediately associate it with good health. However, not all juices are healthy. Most packaged and commercially marketed juices products have high-sugar content and do more harm than good. It is advisable to substitute market-bought products with homemade juices and smoothies. One can also increase its health quotient and nutritional value by adding peanut butter, nuts, and fruits.

Bottom line

“In addition to the mentioned myths, there are multiple inaccuracies being floated. While the internet is immensely useful, it is important to verify and research things that are read online. A good way of going about it is to check the source and credibility of the information provided,” Navneet Kaur signed off.