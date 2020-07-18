Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

This combination medication is used to treat symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headaches, Zydus Cadila said.
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market generic Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine combination tablets to treat symptoms of tension headaches.
The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine tablets in strengths of 50mg/325mg/40 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.
The drug will be manufactured at Nesher Pharma’s manufacturing facility at St. Louis in the US, it added.
This combination medication is used to treat symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headaches, Zydus Cadila said.
The group now has 294 approvals and has filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process, it added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.