Zika Virus: Karnataka reports first case of infection in 5-year-old; Symptoms, transmission, diagnosis – All you need to know

Karnataka reported its first case of Zika Virus on Monday. A 5-year-old girl from Raichur district has tested positive for the infection. The news was confirmed by Karnataka’s health minister K Sudhakar. He informed that the girl’s report came from a Pune lab. The Minister assured that the health department of Karnataka is well prepared to handle the situation. He also said that the state government is monitoring the whole situation very closely and carefully, reported PTI. The girl had no history of recent travel and has been advised to take all necessary precautions/measures to contain the virus.

Zika Virus History in India

The virus was first reported in Uganda in 1947. Since then several outbreaks have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. However, the first outbreak of Zika virus disease in India was reported from Ahmedabad in January, 2017 and February, 2017. Another case was reported from Tamil Nadu in July, 2017. Both outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management. However, later what put the people on edge was when in October, 2018, as many as 29 people including three pregnant women were tested positive for Zika virus in Jaipur.

How is Zika Virus transmitted?

The Zika virus is primarily known to be transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes. These mosquitoes generally bite during the day and are also responsible for spreading dengue and chikungunya. This virus can also be transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, and also through sexual contact, transfusion of blood and blood products, and possibly through organ transplantation, as per WHO.

What are the symptoms of Zika Virus?

According to the World Health Organisation, most people with this infection don’t develop any symptoms but those who do, have rashes, joint pain, fever, conjunctivitis, malaise and also headache that can last for 2–7 days.

How can we diagnose Zika Virus?

Zika virus can only be confirmed via lab tests of blood or other bod fluids. It should be differentiated from the dengue virus, to which a person might have been exposed to earlier.

This disease is said to be one of the most significant public health diseases of concern especially after the 2016 outbreak in Brazil.