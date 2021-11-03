  • MORE MARKET STATS

Zika virus Kanpur: 25 more tests positive for Zika virus, six IAF personnel among infected

By: |
November 03, 2021 7:42 PM

District Magistrate Vishak G said among the fresh cases, 14 are women. Six IAF personnel have also contracted the infection, he said.

zika-virus-cases-in-UPZika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Twenty-five people, including six Indian Air Force personnel, on Wednesday tested positive for Zika virus here, pushing the number of infected persons to 36 in the district. District Magistrate Vishak G said among the fresh cases, 14 are women. Six IAF personnel have also contracted the infection, he said.

The DM said the health department had collected blood samples of 586 people on Sunday and these were sent to the Lucknow’s KGMU for testing. Twenty-five samples tested positive for Zika virus, he said.

Related News

To check the spread of the disease and track its source, health teams have been pressed to undertake sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identification of fever patients, screening of seriously ill people and pregnant women.

Health officials have been asked to strengthen their surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing.
“We advise the local people not to panic regarding the sudden spurt in Zika virus cases,” he said.

A high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station, said another official. Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

An IAF personnel from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for Zika virus on October 23, following which the Union Health Ministry had sent a high-level multidisciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Zika virus Kanpur 25 more tests positive for Zika virus six IAF personnel among infected
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Emergency Use Listing nod to Covaxin expands availability of vaccines: WHO
2Zinc supplements may help reduce symptoms of respiratory infections: Study
3Centre asks HP, AP, J-K to review rise in Covid cases, positivity rates, enhance testing