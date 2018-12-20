Zika Virus Alert: US asks tourists, pregnant women to avoid Rajasthan

US asks tourists, pregnant women to avoid Rajasthan

After the Union Health Ministry reported around 153 cases of Zika from Rajasthan in October and November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of US has issued an alert asking pregnant women of the country to not travel to India, and particularly not Rajasthan, The Indian Express reported.

Apart from the 153 cases reported by the ministry from Rajasthan in October and November, some cases were reported from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat as well – especially amongst those who had travelled to Rajasthan.

The CDC alert comes at the time when tourist inflow in the state is usually at its peak – from October to March. In December 2017, Rajasthan saw a total tourist footfall of 35 lakh, including the Indian and foreign tourists. The tourism industry in the state is bracing for the impact that the alert might have on it.

The US alert stated that “A Zika virus outbreak has been reported from India. Health officials from the country had reported an increase in Zika cases in Rajasthan and the neighbouring states.”

The alert further added, “Pregnant women should not be travelling to India, as that infection, if happens during pregnancy might pass on to the fetus and cause serious birth defects.”

However, IE quoted a Health ministry official as saying, “the cases have already been controlled.”

This, however, is not the first case of Zika virus in India. In May 2017, the government reported three cases of Zika from Ahmedabad – the first in recent times. Followed by that there were few cases reported from Tamil Nadu.

The virus was first identified among monkeys in Uganda in 1947 and was reported in humans five years later. The virus results into microcephaly in unborn fetus, which causes the baby to be born with an underdeveloped brain, according to researchers.

However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has shown that the virus in India is less fatal. Whereas the National Institute of Virology in Pune after completing the genome sequencing of the virus concluded that the Zika virus in India does not have the gene to cause microcephaly. According to health officials, scientists are still monitoring the 64 pregnant women who got affected by the virus in Jaipur.

The Health Ministry has designated 35 hospitals across the country for Zika testing, which includes AIIMS Delhi, Raipur and Bhopal.