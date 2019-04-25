Your kidneys work better when you make these lifestyle changes!

Worldwide, kidney-related illnesses are gaining ground. The biggest problem is that when people develop early kidney-related issues, they are not usually aware of the condition. Worse, they are not even aware that most kidney diseases can be prevented with some basic lifestyle checks and balances in place such as annual mandatory check-ups, daily exercise, and a nutrient-rich diet. By the time the symptoms begin to show damage at a physical level, the condition may already have become way too severe for a successful medical intervention. The other big problem related to kidney illnesses is also that the treatment is usually delayed to a host of factors. A WHO study in 2018 points out that the impact of kidney diseases in India shows that most dialysis patients are in the working age category. A most alarming fact is that most of these patients lack adequate health insurance. For those who suffer from kidney failure, the most common treatment is renal replacement therapy, which ensures that excess fluids and toxins are filtered out from the bloodstream. Another way to tackle kidney failure is to opt for a kidney transplant but this is a more complicated process than one understands. An experienced and highly qualified nephrologist can recommend the way forward regarding this. READ: By changing your lifestyle, your kidneys can work better! To stay healthy and free from kidney related illnesses, it is important to make lifestyle changes such as quit smoking and drinking, take steps to loss excess weight, stick with a healthy diet that has more veggies and nutrients and exercise on a daily basis to ensure that sugar levels and blood pressure, among other things. Steer clear from fad diets, as many physicians are quick to point out that those who have kidney diseases should stay away from a high protein diet. Remember, when you consume more proteins, your body produces more protein waste, which is difficult for your body to process if you are suffering from a kidney related disease. So, before incorporating any changes in your diet, make sure you consult your doctor, examine the pros and cons together and then make an informed decision, which you will need to monitor on a regular basis. Incorporating these daily lifestyle changes, on an incremental basis, can make a big difference to your overall health. (The above article is based on general beliefs about Kidney ailments. For any medical advice, please consult expert medical professionals.)