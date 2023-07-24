Your fingernails can reveal these illnesses; Watch out for signs that you shouldn’t ignore

Your fingernails are definitely an asset that often enhances your personality. But, do you know your nails can also offer some crucial signs about your well-being? According to doctors and health experts, unhealthy and unpleasant nails could also indicate several underlying health conditions.

Doctors often warn that you should always pay close attention to anything on or around your fingernails or toenails that suddenly appears different. Studies suggest various factors can lead to abnormal changes to your nails.

Here are some nail symptoms that you shouldn’t ignore:

Yellow nails: Smoking can lead to yellowish nails or yellow nail syndrome. According to reports, it is a rare disorder in which a person has thick yellow nails that also occurs along with respiratory issues and limb swelling.

Dry, cracked or brittle nails: Although it is a common issue, there are several possible causes. According to experts, swimming, overuse of nail polish remover, frequent dishwashing without gloves, or living in a low-humidity environment can lead to cracked nails.

Clubbed nails: In this condition, the ends of your fingers swell and the nail becomes curved and rounded. According to experts, it can be a sign of liver or kidney disease. According to a 2021 study, clubbing can also occur in conditions related to the lungs and the gastrointestinal tract like IBD.

White spots: Although it is a harmless condition, known as Leukonychia, in certain cases it can also be a sign of other serious health problems, such as liver or kidney failure.

Horizontal or vertical lines on nails: According to experts, some people have lines on their nails which are usually caused by direct trauma to the nail. In case of certain severe illnesses, these lines may appear in more than one nail.

According to experts, some people have lines on their nails which are usually caused by direct trauma to the nail. In case of certain severe illnesses, these lines may appear in more than one nail. Dark discoloration: According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), black discoloration on your nails could be a sign of melanoma, which is a type of skin cancer. In this case, you should immediately contact a doctor.