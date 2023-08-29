The harmful impacts of over-consumption of salt are well-known. Now, a new study has revealed that cutting down salt from meals can slash your risk of heart problems and strokes by almost 20 percent.

Earlier studies have already pointed out how adding salt to food increases the likelihood of cardiovascular disease and premature death.

The scientists found that those who never add salt to meals were 18% less likely to develop atrial fibrillation (AF), a heart condition, compared with those who always do. It is noteworthy that people with AF are five times more likely to have a stroke.

“Our study indicates that lower frequency of adding salt to foods was associated with lower risk of AF,” Lead author Dr Yoon Jung Park, of Kyungpook National University Hospital, South Korea, said as quoted by media outlets.

The findings are being presented this weekend in Amsterdam at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, the world’s largest heart conference.

While conducting the study, the scientists used data from the UK Biobank, which involves more than 500,000 people aged between 40 and 70 across the UK from 2006 to 2010. Reportedly, the researchers excluded those who already had AF, coronary artery disease, heart failure or stroke at the start of the research.

The study also suggests that people who switch their diet from always adding salt to “usually” adding it could see a big difference in their risk. According to the study, these people were 12% less likely to develop AF compared with those who “always” do so.

“It’s well-known that eating too much salt can lead to health problems. This research is a helpful reminder that we could all benefit from sticking to the government recommendation of eating no more than 6g of salt a day – about a teaspoon,” Prof James Leiper of the British Heart Foundation, said in a statement.