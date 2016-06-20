Yoga practitioners in metros up 30%: Survey

Assocham representatives interacted with 100 gym trainers, fitness professionals and about 1,000 people sweating it out at gymnasiums across the aforesaid cities to ascertain which is a better workout regime. (Reuters)

A study conducted by Assocham has found that the number of Yoga practitioners has gone up by 30 per cent in the course of the past one year.

The findings released by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) here on Monday, stated that Yoga studios in Lucknow have recorded a sizeable rise of up to 45 per cent in number, the majority being women.

Students, stressed-out young professionals, CEOs and retirees have embraced Yoga in large numbers as gymnasiums across metros have seen a spurt in yoga practitioners willing to attain health and toning benefits of this ancient system of exercise and spiritual development, according to the survey-cum-analysis.

“There has been a spurt in number of people that have taken up Yoga by up to 30 per cent, most of whom have been inspired by many celebrities and media attention that it has garnered,” noted a survey on ‘Yoga or Gym’, conducted by the Assocham Social Development Foundation in 10 metros — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Assocham representatives interacted with 100 gym trainers, fitness professionals and about 1,000 people sweating it out at gymnasiums across the aforesaid cities to ascertain which is a better workout regime.

The survey was conducted during the past two months in the wake of the International Day of Yoga celebrated globally on June 21.

The majority of gym trainers said that there has been an increase in the number of female clients by over 50 per cent since they began conducting Yoga sessions at their gymnasium and in general, the number of yoga practitioners has increased by about 25-30 per cent.