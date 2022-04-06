Yoga Mahotsav: Ayush Ministry to organise event to demonstrate common yoga on World Health Day

The Ayush Ministry on the occasion of World Health Day, tomorrow is organizing a grand programme in Red Fort to demonstrate the common yoga protocol. According to the Ministry of Ayush, the programme will be held between 6.30 am and 8 am on April 7.

The event organized in the backdrop of 15th August Park in Red Fort will be graced by the presence of several Union Ministers, ambassadors of various countries, members of the parliament, yoga gurus in Delhi. A 100 days countdown has been kickstarted for the 8th International Yoga Day to be held on June 21st across the globe and that will see the participation of 100 organisations and 100 cities.

Other programmes in the 100-day celebrations include yoga demonstrations, yoga programmes, workshops, and seminars not only in India but across the globe.

The ministry will propagate the benefits of using the Namastey App, WHO mYoga App and Y-break App, besides hosting quiz contests, photo contests and discussions on the MyGov platform.

The Ministry of Ayush has been selected as the nodal Ministry for observation of the International Day of Yoga. The preparations for IDY-2022 are already underway. Every year, the main event of IDY observation is a mass yoga demonstration led by Prime Minister.

The ministry aspired to inspire “Mass Movement for Health and Well Being” through Yoga. The government wants to observe the International Day of Yoga in the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav year at 75 iconic sites across the country. The countdown is already in progress