Yoga helped many in tackling COVID-19 crisis, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The CM participated in a programme at the Aguada Fort in North Goa district in the morning and performed yoga exercises along with others as part of the event.
Yoga is India’s invaluable gift to the world and it has helped several people deal with the COVID-19 crisis, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said while greeting people on the occasion of the International Yoga Day on Monday.
The CM participated in a programme at the Aguada Fort in North Goa district in the morning and performed yoga exercises along with others as part of the event.
- Karnataka unlock: Hotels begin service, metro & buses start operations and gyms open in 17 districts
- Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Govt to increase pace of vaccination in July, August, says Amit Shah; India reports lowest Covid-19 cases in 88 days
- Tamil Nadu lockdown update: Bus, Metro Rail services to resume in Chennai; TN govt eases more curbs
In a Twitter post, he said yoga is the “key for a healthy life”. “Yoga is India’s invaluable gift to the world. It has helped millions of us to deal with covid crises. Wishes to all on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Let us all make Yoga an integral part of our daily lives,” Sawant said in another tweet. Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade also participated in an event to mark the International Day of Yoga.
”To keep ourselves healthy and fit, we need to make yoga a part of our daily lives,” he told reporters in North Goa.
Tanavade also said that the Narendra Modi-led central government has spread the knowledge about yoga across the world, due to which several countries have adopted it as part of their lifestyle.
The United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Yoga Day in 2014.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.