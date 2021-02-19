World’s Pharmacy India shows way once again! Proposes special visas for doctors, nurses & regional air ambulance

Prime Narendra Modi noted sharing of experiences and learning from each other’s best practices in not only testing, but also in medical waste management and most importantly infection control. (Photo source: ANI)

Five proposals including a regional air ambulance, special visas for doctors and nurses received full support from ten neighbouring countries including Pakistan during a virtual workshop on Thursday. Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposals, the participating countries proposed a structured discussion for regional cooperation.

What are the five proposals?

Special visa scheme for doctors and nurses; a regional Air Ambulance agreement for medical contingencies; create a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among our populations; and to create a regional network for promoting technology-driven epidemiology, for preventing future pandemics?

And beyond COVID-19, PM Modi suggested sharing of the successful public health policies and schemes.

He was addressing a workshop on “Covid-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward” with health leaders, experts and officials from the neighbouring countries.

Which were the ten countries?

They included Pakistan, Afghanistan, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Indian officials and experts.

Top sources told Financial Express Online, “All countries (except Pakistan which has not received vaccines) during the virtual workshop thanked India and PM Modi for the supply of the vaccines and also the earlier medical help and training they had all received during the global lockdown in 2020.”

The participating countries also agreed that there was a requirement for cooperation on a regional basis for fighting global pandemics just like the COVID-19.

While lauding the cooperation amongst the neighbouring countries and their coordinated efforts to deal with the global pandemic, Prime Modi noted sharing of experiences and learning from each other’s best practices in not only testing, but also in medical waste management and most importantly infection control.

21st Century to be the Asian Century

According to the Prime Minister this will only be possible with greater integration among the countries of South Asia and Indian Ocean Island countries.

Meanwhile India continues delivering vaccines

On Wednesday (February 17, 2021), another South American nation Argentina received a shipment of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 580,000 vaccines from Serum Institute of India (SII) which were transported by DHL. According to diplomats of that country more vaccines from India are expected to be sent in March. These are going to be used in the vaccination of the local population of 70 years and above age as well as the front line health workers.

Another country in the region, Bolivia has reportedly sent a special plane to take back vaccines from India.

Vaccines to go to the Central American nation El Salvador too. This was announced by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.