World Vegan Day: Veganism can offer multiple health benefits including mental health and well-being

By Aman Puri

November 1 is observed every year as world vegan day across the globe to encourage people to adopt a vegan lifestyle. Today, veganism has gone far beyond just an eating pattern. It has prominently become a way of life across the globe.

Lately, healthcare experts and nutritionists have sworn by veganism due to the multiple health benefits offered by this new eating pattern. Being vegan can remarkably boost our mental health and well-being. Veganism can be helpful to achieve and sustain weight loss goals.

Vegans are at a relatively lower risk of developing ailments like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular problems, obesity, and heart stroke.

A vegan diet includes purely plant-based foods; all forms of animal and dairy-based foods are eliminated from the diet. A balanced vegan diet is wholesome and provides our body with all the essential nutrients. The general perception is that vegan diets can result in protein insufficiency. Animal meat is considered an easy source of protein.

However, it is not the primary source- a variety of plant-based foods can cater to your protein needs just the way an animal-based diet does. You can include nuts, lentils, legumes, tofu, soy milk, almond milk, chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and broccoli in your daily diet as some healthy vegan-friendly protein sources.

Besides protein, other nutrients derived from animal sources, including calcium, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and omega 3 fatty acids, can be substituted with alternatives like soya products, leafy vegetables, probiotics, exposure to sunlight, and so on.

Diabetics can significantly benefit from a vegan diet as it helps maintain their blood sugar levels and improves insulin activity. A vegan diet is also extremely helpful in fighting inflammation in the body.

The World Health Organization (WHO), suggests that many types of cancers can be prevented by going the vegan way and thus reduce the number of cancer deaths. A vegan diet takes care of our skin health and helps combat stress and anxiety. A plant-based diet also keeps your blood pressure and cholesterol levels in range. It is easier on the stomach and readily digested by the body as compared to the animal/meat-based diet. Thus, people feel light, active, and energetic on a vegan diet due to overall improved gut health.

Apart from these vital health benefits, another important reason to observe World Vegan Day every year is to be kind and empathetic to animals. Decreased consumption of animal products lowers the emission of greenhouse gasses, which contributes to a better environment and a healthier planet for everyone. It takes willpower and courage to be a vegan.

On World Vegan Day today, let’s give a big shout-out to all vegans for their compassion towards animals and commitment to the environment.

(The author is Founder, Steadfast Nutrition. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)