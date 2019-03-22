World Tuberculosis Day on Sunday: Protect yourself against TB as it can lead to infertility

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 5:47 PM

World Tuberculosis Day: TB is a serious issue, but is not paid much attention to. People continue to neglect its circumstances that may include severe problems like infertility among men or women.

World Tuberculosis Day, World TB Day, World Tuberculosis Day 24 March, Tuberculosis Day, TB Day, Dr. Priti Gupta, Fertility , IVF, First Step IVF ClinicWorld Tuberculosis Day: In India, Tuberculosis results in 25-30% women infertility. Genital tuberculosis is the leading factor towards infertility in males as well as females.

World Tuberculosis Day: Tuberculosis is a disease which is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) bacteria. It is an infection which is rigorously spreading amongst both, males and females. India is leading amongst the cases of Tuberculosis throughout the world. It is a major health issue which can even lead to infertility amongst any of the genders.

In India, Tuberculosis results in 25-30% women infertility. Genital tuberculosis is the leading factor towards infertility in males as well as females. Tuberculosis is contagious in nature, due to which it is not only limited to adults but also spreading amongst children rapidly.

It can spread through breathing or inhalation amongst other people. Getting physically close to the infected person can also lead you to catch the disease as such infection can easily spread through air in the atmosphere. It’s a bacterial infection that initially strikes the lungs and then keeps on spreading into the whole body through blood.

Dr. Priti Gupta, Consultant Fertility & IVF, First Step IVF Clinic, New Delhi, says, “We commonly consider Tuberculosis as a respiratory disease, it can also adversely affect our reproductive system. It can lead to damaged fallopian tubes and ruin the lining of the uterus, hence, resulting in infertility.” Such disorders can be treated through advanced modern medical technologies like IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation).

Tuberculosis is a serious issue, but is not paid much attention to. People continue to neglect its circumstances that may include severe problems like infertility among men or women. Infertility may sometimes turn out to be a social issue among communities and can mentally exhaust the patient.

Tuberculosis needs a proper long term treatment, without any failure in any of the dosage, otherwise it can reduce the abilities to reproduce and could cause a social discomfort amongst the patient and his/her family. Proper medical counselling of the patients is crucial to help them fight against the dreadful disease.

