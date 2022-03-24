World Tuberculosis Day 2022: History, theme, and significance

World Health Organization reports suggest 10.4 million individuals suffered from tuberculosis and 1.7 million people died in 2016.

World Tuberculosis Day: A serious lung infection, tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium that spreads through tiny droplets in the air, released during coughs or sneezes. While Johann Schonlein coined the term tuberculosis in 1834, the infection is believed to have been around for 3 million years, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

World Tuberculosis Day History: The infection was so deadly that it earned the ‘white plague’ moniker in the 1700s due to the patients’ pale appearance. Dr Robert Koch finally discovered the bacterium that caused tuberculosis on March 24, 1882. A century later, the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease proposed to mark the day as World Tuberculosis Day. It is now one of 11 global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization.

World Tuberculosis Day 2022 Theme: This year, the World Tuberculosis Day theme is ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives’, emphasising on the need to invest resources to combat the infection and meet vows to end it. The fight has become particularly significant in light of Covid-19, which has jeopardised the progress in tuberculosis treatment and research. The theme also ensures access to prevention and treatment to achieve the United Nations health agency’s Universal Health Coverage.

Today is #WorldTBDay.#Tuberculosis – also known as TB – remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers.

Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to it & close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable & curable disease.



More: https://t.co/KTLi8LOQHf pic.twitter.com/6zVueVLnZZ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2022

However, some misconceptions lead to it being not seen as a serious crisis. Raising understanding of the infection can help individuals in high danger seek treatment. If at-risk individuals are vaccinated properly, the disease might be cured and tuberculosis eliminated.

In 2020, amid the outbreak of Covid-19, 10 million people were infected by tuberculosis with the death toll at 1.5 million. It was the 13th leading cause of death and second among infectious diseases after Covid-19 to cause so many deaths.