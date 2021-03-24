World TB day 2021- Curcumin an AID to Tuberculosis

Popularly known as Indian yellow gold, the ubiquitous kitchen spice exhibits therapeutic efficacy against many chronic inflammatory and infectious diseases.

World TB days falls on 24th March every year and this is a day to make people aware of Tuberculosis which is caused by bacteria that spread from person to person through microscopic droplets released into the air. This can happen when someone with the untreated, active form of tuberculosis coughs, speaks, sneezes, spits, laughs or sings.

Curcumin may turn out to be a new weapon against tuberculosis, with Indian scientists discovering a set of wonder properties of the spice. Curcumin, the basic ingredient of turmeric, has been found to enhance the efficacy of standard TB treatment and reduce the treatment time by almost 50%. Moreover, the chances of reinfection — a common phenomenon for scores of TB patients — are negligible when curcumin nanoparticles are used as an adjunct therapy along with the standard TB treatment.

Popularly known as Indian yellow gold, the ubiquitous kitchen spice exhibits therapeutic efficacy against many chronic inflammatory and infectious diseases. Even with its potential as a drug, the translational potential of curcumin is limited by its low systemic bioavailability, due to its poor intestinal absorption, rapid metabolism and rapid systemic elimination.

Curcumin helps in stimulating human immune cells called macrophages, a substance in turmeric, curcumin, was able to successfully remove Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative bacteria of tuberculosis, from experimentally infected cells in culture.

The ability of curcumin to modulate the immune response to Mycobacterium tuberculosis points to a potential new tuberculosis treatment that would be less prone to the development of drug resistance.

Curcumin Brings Down Inflammation -Inflammation plays a very important role in the progression of tuberculosis. Curcumin is extremely efficient in inhibiting the activity of the Notch-GATA signaling pathway while it suppresses the activity of nuclear factor-kappa B- which is the master protein that regulates inflammation. Curcumin acts on reducing inflammation and is found to be as effective as conventional pharmaceutical medications and that too without side effects.

Curcumin Is Super Anti-Microbial Agent – Strong antimicrobial activity of Curcumin present in Curcumin helps eradicate disease-causing bacteria and thus treats urinary tract infections while antioxidant action boosts the immune system. Curcumin has antibacterial and antiseptic effects and thus has the natural ability to fight against bacterial and viral infections. It has been proved in research that it is almost as effective as antibiotics in the treatment of infections.

Curcumin has neuro-protective properties – it is able to reduce motor impairment such as loss of muscle control or paralysis caused by stroke.

Curcumin prevents platelet aggregation—recent studies have shown that Curcumin present in Curcumin has anticoagulant properties and thus helps in the prevention of blood clot formation.

(The author is inventor of SNEC30, Arbro Pharmaceuticals.The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)