World Sleep Day 2023: 85 percent people have woken up due to their partner’s snoring

World Sleep Day 2023: Centuary Mattresses, a mattress brand in India, recently conducted a comprehensive survey on the occasion of World Sleep Day. The survey revealed that 85 percent of respondents are bothered by their partner’s snoring. The theme for World Sleep Day for 2023 is ‘Sleep Is Essential for Health’.

According to India’s Sleep Snore Card survey, about 7 in 10 couples have ended up waking up their partners at least once in the same sleep cycle due to snoring. Around 7 in 10, couples have also recorded their partner’s snoring, and 32 percent of married couples feel that their partner’s snoring is similar to the sound of a motorcycle.

India’s Sleep Snore Card survey was conducted among more than 2700 respondents in the age group 27 to 50 years from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Guwahati.

The survey highlighted that 67 percent of the respondents felt that snoring could be linked with a tired day of work and has little link with health considerations and sleep quality. Furthermore, around 45 percent of people linked snoring with obesity. There were other factors, such as most people (around 55 percent) believing that snoring can be tackled with simple remedies without changing the surroundings.

Also Read Sleep well before your vaccine shot or else…Read on to find out

However, many factors showed how Indians have started to look at the importance of sleep quality through mutual discussions to change their lifestyles and sleeping habits. For instance, 36 percent of the people acknowledged the importance of having the correct mattress and pillow for sound sleep. Also, 71 percent of people agreed to talk about the snoring issue with their partners.

The importance of sleep quality and the negative impact of snoring on an individual’s health has been agreed upon by the medical fraternity.

“The survey results are a wake-up call for people to take sleep issues such as snoring seriously as it can impact both health issues and interpersonal relationships. Poor quality of sleep and its impact on health and interpersonal relationships are ignored, which can have long-term implications. With this survey on World Sleep Day, our goal is to increase awareness about the issues plaguing people’s sleep. We are doing our bit in helping people sleep better by providing them with good sleep-enabling products with antimicrobial treated mattresses and pillows to improve sleep quality,” Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Mattresses, said in a statement.

Apart from the generic habits, the survey helped understand how people ignore the critical value of surroundings for a comfortable sleep. The survey also suggested that women from Tier II cities have a more comfortable sleep as compared to other respondents.