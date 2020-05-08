World Red Cross Day 2020: History, significance, theme and how to observe this special day

The Red Cross Society aims to inspire, initiate and create the urge to undertake humanitarian tasks at all times necessary.

World Red Cross Day 2020: World Red Cross Day is marked across the globe every year on May 8, to observe the principles of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The day also marks the appreciation for the volunteers who always step to help those in need. Here is all you need to know about this day.

Red Cross Day: History

This day was chosen to be remembered as the World Red Cross Day because the Founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Henry Dunant, who was also the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize, was born on May 8 in 1828.

Red Cross Day: About Red Cross Society

The Red Cross Society aims to inspire, initiate and create the urge to undertake humanitarian tasks at all times necessary, so that humans do not have to suffer. In line with this, the tasks that the Red Cross Society performs can be widely distinguished into four types – furthering the principles and values of humanitarian cause, response to disasters, preparedness for disasters and health and care.

Moreover, there are seven principles on which the Red Cross Society functions. These are neutrality, humanity, independence, voluntary, impartiality, universality and unity.

Red Cross Day 2020: How to observe?

Traditionally, people all over the world used to donate blood on this day to mark the occasion. However, no such drives and big observations are being held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, the official Twitter handle of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that this year, people should mark the Red Cross Day by clapping for all volunteers and the staff, who are fighting against the pandemic. The federation also tweeted that this appreciation should not be limited to just the Red Cross Day but should take place everyday.