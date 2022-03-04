World Obesity Day 2022: From Diabetes to Hypertension, 5 Health risks caused by Obesity

Obesity also happens to be linked to an increase in bad cholesterol levels, triglycerides, a dip in good cholesterol and also leads to diabetes.

World Obesity Day 2022: According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) around 2.8 million people annually die due to excessive body weight and obesity. Lethargic lifestyle, poor diet choices, economic, environmental and cultural factors, along with genetic and psychological issues lead to a rise in obesity. Many heart problems are also caused by obesity. Obesity has become an epidemic that affects billions across the globe and to create awareness about the disease, World Obesity Day is observed annually on March 4.

This article talks about the five health risks that are associated with obesity.

Cardiac problems: Obesity happens to be one of the leading problems that cause cardiovascular disease that causes problems in the heart and blood vessels. Obesity also happens to be linked to an increase in bad cholesterol levels, triglycerides, a dip in good cholesterol and also leads to diabetes. Such problems also increase the chances of heart problems and also stroke.

Hypertension: Although hypertension can occur in non-obese people, obesity can potentially increase the chances of hypertension. Accumulation of excess fat in the blood vessels leads to blood pressure elevation that could damage your eyes, kidney and also cause dementia, as well as heart failure.

Osteoarthritis: Being overweight can cause strain on the soft tissues along with the joints that bear weight like the knee, hip and ankle. With Osteoarthritis, the ligaments and tendons become weak. The cartilage too, which cushions the joints tends to break down faster. With excess weight, obesity can also change the curvature of the spine.

Sleep apnea: People who are obese and overweight are at risk of developing obstructive sleep apnea. In this, the soft tissues of the throat and mouth become relaxed during sleep and the breathing gets cut off temporarily. With excessive fat in obese people, the airways in the upper respiratory tract tend to become narrow.

Diabetes: People that are overweight are at risk of developing type II diabetes due to insulin resistance. This happens due to inflammation and a rise in fatty acids. Diabetes can cause problems to your eyes, kidney, ears, feet and heart, amongst other organs.