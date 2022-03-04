World Obesity Day 2022: Everything you need to know, date, theme and significance

According to WHO, the obesity rate has tripled since 1975, which has affected many people including children and adults, in both developed and developing countries.

World Obesity Day: Obesity happens to be one of the most common problems that can be found in almost all age groups around the world. In order to create awareness and shed light on the problem, World Obesity Day is observed on March 4, every year. Not only does the day encourage people to stop body-shaming others but it also helps in educating people.

Apart from creating awareness and educating people across the globe, the issue helps in shedding light on how one can fight obesity problems via practical solutions. On this occasion, a global campaign is organized by the World Obesity Federation that is also backed by the World Health Organization.

According to WHO, the obesity rate has tripled since 1975, which has affected many people including children and adults, in both developed and developing countries. Not only does it cause physical problems but also leads to other mental issues, including stress. Therefore, it is an absolute necessity to know all the details related to obesity.

World Obesity Day 2022 Date: This day is celebrated every year on March 4. Previously, World Obesity Day was celebrated on October 11 but the date was later changed to March 4.

World Obesity Day 2022 Theme: This year the theme of World Obesity Day is “Everybody needs to act.”

World Obesity Day 2022 History: World Obesity Day goes way back to the year 2015, wherein a non-profit organization worked closely with World Health Organisation and Lancet Commission in helping spread awareness. Later in 2016, the focus was shifted to childhood obesity, while later in 2017, the idea was to treat obesity now and avoid consequences later.

World Obesity Day 2022 Significance: Obesity happens to be a serious problem that is dealt with by more than 800 people across the globe. Not only does obesity cause lethargicness but also causes an adverse impact on many vital organs like kidneys and liver.

Therefore it is highly important for people to realize the effects of being overweight and should work towards addressing the problems caused by obesity, early.