World No Tobacco Day: How to quit smoking

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), annually smoking kills over 1 million people alone in India and tobacco kills more than 7 million people each year worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates May 31st as the World No Tobacco Day to create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), annually smoking kills over 1 million people alone in India and tobacco kills more than 7 million people each year worldwide.

In India, 34.6 per cent of adults out of which 47.9 per cent males and 20.3 per cent females are smokers. However, there are people who are trying to leave for good.

Once a smoker realized the perils of smoking, he/she wants to quit for good. For some addicts, the decision making gets a little late, as so much damage has been done to the body that there is no turning back.

Tobacco smoke is made up of extremely harmful chemicals, which includes at least 70 known to cause cancer, along with chronic respiratory disease and also affect your mental and physical health. Hence, it is never too late to quit as there are various immediate and long-term health benefits of quitting to smoke.

Experts say smokers, who successfully want to stop smoking, need to address the addiction along with the routine that goes along with it.

If you have also decided to finally quit smoking, you can consider these tips:

  • Prepare yourself in advance: To prepare yourself in advance, firstly you need to remove all triggers and reminders of smoking. From removing cigarettes to ashtrays, and other substances which may trigger the urge to smoke. Also if you live with someone who also smokes, it will be better if both of you leave it together or else quitting smoking will be difficult for you.
  • Mix up your schedule: Change things up in your life to disrupt the urge to smoke. If you’re used smoking with a particular work, try to avoid doing that alone or do it differently. For instance, if someone has the habit of reading the newspaper in the balcony and smoking, you should plan and avoid or modify them. Experts say one can also try some deep breathing exercises to curb the urges.
  • Walking or Exercising: Exercising routine in the morning gives you energy for the rest of the day, and also help fight the urge to smoke. Either you can go outside for a walk, or exercise at home to get your circulation going, this boosts your energy levels help you fight to smoke.
  • Reward yourself: Reward yourself for staying smoke-free, experts suggest this makes in quitting smoking easier. When you’ve resisted your temptation to smoke and made it through a couple of hours in the beginning and the few days, acknowledge it as progress and treat yourself with a movie or something you like to do.

Lastly, take one morning and then one day at a time.

