World No Tobacco Day 2021: Lung cancer and other dangers of smoking and tips to quit it

World No Tobacco Day – Smoking and Lung Cancer, How to Quit Smoking: Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It is responsible for 13% of all new cancer cases and 19% of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The most significant risk factor for lung cancer is cigarette smoking. Lung cancer is also increased by using other tobacco products such as cigars or pipes. Tobacco smoke contains about 7,000 compounds, many of which are toxins.

People who smoke cigarettes are 15 to 30 times more likely to get lung cancer or die from lung cancer than people who do not smoke. Lung cancer is increased even if you only smoke a few cigarettes a day or only smoke occasionally. The greater the danger, the longer a person smokes and the more cigarettes smoked per day.

Important Risk Factors are:

Air pollution (Coal burning, burning of wood and other solid fuels)

Tobacco Smoking /Second hand Smoke (20-50 times higher risk as compared to non-smokers)

Medical Condition (Tuberculosis and COPD increases the risk of lung cancer)

Family History (Higher risk with positive family history)

Occupational Exposure (Inhalation of asbestos, silica, heavy metals, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, and diesel exhaust).

According to Dr. Adithya Murali, MD DM, Consultant Medical Oncologist at ASTER CMI Hospital, Bangalore, tobacco causes 8 million deaths every year. “Studies conducted this year show that smokers are more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19 compared to non-smokers. The virus primarily attacks the lungs and smoking weakens the lungs, thereby making it difficult to fight COVID and other diseases. Smoking is also a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancer and diabetes which put such people at a greater risk of COVID.”

Dr. Vijith Shetty MD DM, Consultant Medical Oncologist, K.S.Hegde Hospital Mangalore, said “Tobacco consumption is often perceived as safer than cigarettes or smoked tobacco products. However, chewing tobacco is a risk factor for the development of oral cancers and precancers (abnormal cells which have undergone some changes and can become cancerous). Chewing tobacco also puts you at risk for cardiovascular disease, gum disease, tooth decay, and tooth loss.”

“Smoking can cause cancer in any area of the body, including the larynx, ureter, bladder, cervix, oesophagus, liver, lung, pancreas, stomach, colon or rectum, throat, tongue, and tonsils, among other places. Smoking also raises your chances of getting cancer and other diseases,” Dr. Srinivas B.J MD DNB, Medical Oncologist , HCG Hospital Bangalore, said.

It is important that smokers take a resolve to quit smoking as soon as possible and no better day to do so than the world anti-tobacco day. Here are some tips if you have finally decided to quit smoking: