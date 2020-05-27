World menstrual hygiene day: Know about all menstrual hygiene products

From simply genius to quirky, and pragmatic to organic, here are some of the menstrual hygiene products you can pick up depending on your need. (IE photo)

By Vikas Bagaria

A topic discussed in hushed voices, menstruation, is usually a private affair amongst girls and women. How many times have you bought that sanitary pad fugitively in a discreetly packed black polythene bag? But this was some years before. Cut to today, and menstruation is slowly finding its way to drawing-room discussions with better awareness and even Bollywood! Thanks to films like Pad Man and the brands undertaking quirky social media campaigns. Today, there is a plethora of sanitary pads and other kinds of menstrual hygiene products available in the market that are not only convenient but also sustainable for both the environment and women’s health. From simply genius to quirky, and pragmatic to organic, here are some of the menstrual hygiene products you can pick up depending on your need.

Menstrual cups

Unless you have been living without the internet for some time, you will probably know of these. They are easily available in India now and no, they are not ‘icky’ to clean. A menstrual cup can last you at least 10 to 12 hours after insertion. Although they are a tad bit on the expensive side, they do save you from the stress of running to the store to buy pads every month. The best part about menstrual cups is the freedom of movement they offer and the reduced risk of infections. It may just take you a little while to get used to them but once you do, you are good to go! They can be reused and are good for environmental health too!

Reusable pads

Reusable pads have been around for some time. They are unconventional yet healthier and can be washed and reused. Just get a set of 4 and you are done for the rest of the year.These pads are crafted with breathable fabric which ensures a comfortable period. They are just like a regular pad with wings. The soft flannel surface should face your body. There’s a push button on the wings to ensure the pad stays in place and doesn’t move around when you do. All you need to do is to wash them well regularly – after all, a little bit of effort can do us a lot of good!

Biodegradable sanitary pads

Yes, these are a thing too! Soft and comfortable, these pads are made of natural materials such as 100% organic cotton and bamboo pulp. They take lesser time to decompose than the normal sanitary pad. Use these and you can vouch for yourself as a good Samaritan for the environment and take care of your health too while you are at it.

Tampons

A tampon is inserted into the vagina and is designed to absorb the menstrual flow. Once inserted properly, it expands to soak up menstrual blood. These too are made from a blend of rayon and cotton.Don’t feel uncomfortable yet. Try them and you are sure to experience the benefits for yourself.

In conclusion

Cups need minimal washing and can be worn longer, reusable pads can be, well, reused, and biodegradable pads will make you feel less guilty and healthier.Choose from any of these depending on your comfort and need, also how healthy, economical, and eco-friendly the product is. They are worth the investment for the quality and re-usability as well as the health benefits they bring. Who knows, ‘that time of the month’ will never be the same again!

(The author is Founder, Pee Safe. Views expressed are personal.)