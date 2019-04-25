World Malaria Day 2019 theme: History and significance of the day for awareness about the disease

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2019 1:49:14 PM

As per WHO, every two minutes, a child dies of this preventable and treatable disease and that each year, more than 200 million new cases of the disease are reported.

battle malaria, dangerous human malaria, drug resistant malaria, malaria ,malaria day, malaria in india, malaria mosquitoes, malaria prevention, malaria vaccine, mosquito, who malaria, world malaria day, world malaria day 2019As per WHO, every two minutes, a child dies of this preventable and treatable disease and that each year, more than 200 million new cases of the disease are reported.

Every year on the 25th of April, World Malaria Day is observed to raise awareness about the fatal vector-borne disease. Malaria remains to be a global health burden on us more than ever, according to WHO’s latest World malaria report, no significant reduction in malaria cases have been noticed in the period 2015 to 2017. WHO’s malaria report says that the estimated number of malaria deaths in 2017, at 435 000, remained virtually unchanged over the previous year. Especially the African region in our country shoulders over 90 percent of the global malaria burden. There were an estimated 3.5 million more cases of malaria in 2017 over the previous year, in 10 African countries.

World Malaria Day 2019 Theme
With no decrease seen in the number of malaria cases, it is extremely necessary to take some urgent action to accelerate the global response to malaria back. According to WHO the ownership of the challenge lies in the hands of countries most affected by malaria and therefore 2019 World Malaria Day theme is ‘Zero malaria starts with me.’ However, this is said to be a grassroots campaign to counter malaria’s global health burden. The theme urges countries to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilize additional resources, and empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care.

READ: World Malaria Day 2019: Know these signs and symptoms of this mosquito-borne disease

Significance of World Malaria Day 2019
The day aims at curbing the vector-borne disease. Urging the global administrators to work toward spreading awareness about the prevention of the disease. According to WHO’s Director-General: “Globally, the world has made incredible progress against malaria. But we are still too far from the end point we seek a world free of malaria. The global tally of new malaria cases exceeds 200 million every year. And a child dies every 2 minutes, from this preventable and treatable disease. The damage inflicted extends far beyond the loss of life: malaria takes a heavy toll on health systems, sapping productivity and eroding economic growth. Ultimately, investing in universal health care is the best way to ensure that all communities have access to the services they need to beat malaria. Individual and community empowerment through grassroots initiatives like “Zero malaria starts with me” can also play a critical role in driving progress.”

Zero malaria starts with me: World Malaria Day 2019 by WHO
Global malaria burden requires to be addressed immediately as the toll of malaria remains unacceptably high. As per WHO, every two minutes, a child dies of this preventable and treatable disease and that each year, more than 200 million new cases of the disease are reported.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. World Malaria Day 2019 theme: History and significance of the day for awareness about the disease
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition