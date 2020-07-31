World Lung Cancer Day 2020: 60-year-old Noida woman hit by Cricket ball, diagnosed with Lung Cancer

Out of all the women suffering from lung cancer, 80% of them are non-smokers. (Image: Getty)

By Dr. Shubham Garg

60-year-old Devendari Sharma, suffering from stage 1 lung cancer was successfully treated with basic surgical intervention at Max Hospital Patparganj recently. This comes after she was misdiagnosed at a private hospital in Noida, that triggered her instincts for a second opinion at Max Hospital Patparganj.

The incident took place last year in October when she was hit by a ball in the chest causing debilitating and long-lasting pain in her chest. Though, initially she thought it to be due to some minor swelling, but decided to consult a private hospital in Noida. After undergoing several tests there, she was told that she has stage 4 lung cancer, and immediate chemotherapy was advised.

Wanting for a confirmation of her condition, she decided to take a second opinion and visited us. Detailed investigations revealed a lung cancer in its initial stages. As her condition was not so serious, that may require chemotherapy, our team advised for a surgical intervention. After the successful surgery, the patient did not require any chemotherapy or radiotherapy sessions, and was prescribed medication only for SOS. This case is an example of how timely diagnosis from the right place and right surgeon helps in treating the condition and avoid lifelong medications. Her quality of life has improved and the patient is living a healthy life.

As lung cancer is mostly diagnosed in the advanced stages, according to World Health Organization (WHO), it has been the leading cause of cancer-related mortality with 2.09 million deaths in 2018. Out of all the women suffering from lung cancer, 80% of them are non-smokers. Primarily, the symptoms are usually not distinguishable in the early stages and people often self-diagnose them as seasonal problems.

“Most lung cancers in India are detected at a stage when it has spread beyond the lung into the lymph nodes or other organs. Statistically, only 16% are diagnosed when confined to the local site, which signals early stage disease. Lung cancer has good cure rates when detected early as in case of patient Devendari. Surgery remains the gold standard of treatment in early stage lung cancers.

Lung Cancer is one of the most common cancers in India and has emerged as Global Killer. According to the GLOBOCAN 2018 report – Lung cancer ranked fourth overall among the various types of cancer in India; in males, it ranked second while in females it was sixth in terms of cancer incidence. The incidence of lung cancer is increasing each year with the trends in India following its global counterpart. With time, there has been a better understanding of the biology of the disease, with screening protocols put in place to detect the signs of lung cancer at an early stage.

(The athor is Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj. Views expressed are personal.)