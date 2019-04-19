World liver day 2019: Here are some evergreen secrets from Ayurveda to keep your organ healthy!

Ayurveda lists a few easily available food items that can help you detox your liver naturally. (IE)

By Ram N Kumar, Founder & CEO, NirogStreet

The liver is the engine of our body, but how many times do we pay attention to keeping it healthy? Our liver plays an important role in digesting, metabolizing and manufacturing essential compounds. A weak liver can lower the quality of life and can become one major reason for the occurrence of serious health issues in the future.

The liver is a dynamic multitasker with key duties such as to convert clear plasma to blood and keeping the blood pure by scanning and identifying toxins in plasma. It prevents toxins from entering the blood. If our liver fails to do so it leads to skin breakouts, acne, dryness and irritation. Another important function is the secretion of bile which breaks down and helps in digesting fatty acids. The liver also produces blood-clotting factors and at the same time creates protective elements that keep blood clots from blocking the circulatory system. It is responsible for converting sugar into glycogen and storing it for use by the muscles in the form of glucose energy. Liver stores valuable nutrients like iron, copper and Vitamins A, D and B12 which are the vital force of a healthy Lifestyle. The liver is a well-known organ for Ayurveda. In Vedas, it is named as “Takima” or “Yakna”. Ayurveda views the liver as “hot” or “pittic” because the energy of pitta—one of the three doshas (along with vata and kapha) that regulate the physiological functions of the body supports these liver functions.

In today’s hectic, unhealthy and polluted environment, it is instrumental for us to consider the health of our liver as one of our primary agenda. It is very crucial to detox liver on a regular level so as to keep it fit.

Following the golden rule of ‘prevention is better than cure’, Ayurveda recommends adopting a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, grains proteins and fats for a healthier liver. Detoxing our liver to upkeep its health with Ayurveda, is as easy as making a few changes to our diet. Ayurveda lists a few easily available food items that can help you detox your liver naturally:

1. Garlic – it helps the liver to activate enzymes that flush our toxins. Also, it has high levels of Allicin which has antioxidants, antibiotic & antifungal qualities and Selenium which increases the action of antioxidants. Both aid in the liver in cleansing.

2. Carrot – they are very high in plant-flavonoids and beta-carotene, which stimulates and supports the overall liver functions. Vitamin A in carrots prevents liver disease.

3. Apple – An apple a day keeps the doctor away because apples contain pectin a chemical that helps the body cleanse and release toxins from the digestive system. With fewer toxins, our liver can better manage its toxin load

4. Walnut – an excellent source for amino acids, regularly eating walnuts aids in natural detox of the liver

5. Green Tea – the plant-based antioxidants in green tea improves liver function

6. Leafy vegetables – high in chlorophyll, green leafy vegetables suck toxins out of the bloodstream. They can neutralize heavy metals to protect the liver

7. Citrus fruits – Oranges, lemons, limes, etc boost the liver’s cleansing ability by helping it produces detoxifying enzymes

8. Turmeric – it is an excellent spice which reduces the amount of radical damage in our liver Turmeric helps in digestion of fats and creates bile, which acts as a natural detoxifier for our liver

9. Beetroot – a good source for Vitamin C, it also stimulates bile and boosts enzymatic activity Make these Ayurveda secrets an essential part of your diet for a Happy and Healthy Liver.

(The author is Founder & CEO, NirogStreet. Views expressed are personal. The article is based on popular Ayurvedic remedies. However, please consult medical professional/s before taking any food item/s as treatment.)