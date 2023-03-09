World Kidney Day 2023: Watch out for these kidney disorders that may affect you

World Kidney Day 2023: Every year second Thursday of March is marked as World Kidney Day to raise awareness the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems across the globe.

Kidneys are an essential part of human body and their main job is to cleanse the blood of toxins and transform the waste into urine. According to doctors and health experts, people with diabetes or high blood pressure have the highest risk of kidney problems. Moreover, accidents or trauma can also harm the kidneys. Renal disease is an important non-communicable disease in India.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Nephrology and Renal Care reveals that lack of awareness, late diagnosis, less accessibility and higher costs for renal replacement therapy have led to increased morbidity and mortality in India.

On the ocassion of World Kidney Day 2023, here are some of the kidney diseases that you much beware of:

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease, also known as, chronic kidney failure, is the condition of gradual loss of kidney function. According to doctors, advanced chronic kidney disease can cause dangerous levels of fluid, electrolytes and wastes to build up in your body.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Nephrology and Renal Care, a relatively high prevalence of hypertension, diabetes indicates that a larger population is likely to develop CKD if timely intervention is not provided.

The treatment of CKD is often focused on slowing the progression of kidney damage, usually by controlling the cause. The condition can progress to end-stage kidney failure, which is fatal without artificial filtering (dialysis) or a kidney transplant.

Kidney cancer

Kidney cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the kidney. There are various types of Kidney cancers like Renal cell carcinoma, Clear cell renal cell carcinoma, Non-clear cell renal cell carcinomas and other types of kidney cancers which include transitional cell carcinomas, Wilms tumors, and renal sarcomas. Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer.

Kidney failure (renal failure)

It is a condition in which the kidneys lose the ability to remove waste and balance fluids. Kidney failure may be acute (worsen suddenly) or chronic (a permanent lessening of how well your kidneys work). End-stage renal disease is a complete loss of kidney function. It requires dialysis (treatment to filter your blood in place of your kidneys).

Kidney infection (pyelonephritis)

It is a type of urinary tract infection (UTI). The kidneys get inflammed due to the bacterial infection. The UTI usually begins in the urethra or bladder and travels to the kidneys. The treatment often involves antibiotics and usually requires hospitalisation.

Kidney stones

Kidney stones cause crystals to form in your urine and may block urine flow. Sometimes these stones pass on their own. In some cases, doctors can offer treatment to break them up or remove them.

Kidney (renal) cysts

Kidney (renal) cysts are fluid-filled sacs called kidney cysts grow on your kidneys. These cysts can cause kidney damage.

Polycystic kidney disease

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) causes cysts to form on your kidneys. PKD is a genetic condition. It may lead to high blood pressure and kidney failure. People with PKD need regular medical monitoring.