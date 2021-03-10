World Kidney Day 2021: Effective role of Curcumin in treating Chronic Kidney Disease

Turmeric for chronic kidney diseases promises great hopes in relieving symptoms

By Dr. Saurabh Arora

World Kidney day falls on 11th march of every year and this is a day to aware people about Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) which is a condition where there is a gradual decline in kidney functioning over a period of time. It includes diseases that damage the kidneys and affects their functionality. Worsening of kidney disease leads to a build-up of high levels of waste in the blood which makes a person feel unwell. It can lead to complications like high blood pressure, weak bones, nutritional issues, anaemia, and damage to the nervous system. Both the kidney and liver have the function of detoxification by excreting waste out of the body.

A common spice in Indian and Asian cuisine, Turmeric for chronic kidney diseases promises great hopes in relieving symptoms and improving kidney health.Turmeric for chronic kidney disease works in a multifold fashion wherein it blunts the effects of the inflammatory molecules and enzymes that lead to kidney diseases. Studies suggest that turmeric for chronic kidney disease acts as a powerful weapon reducing inflammation that plays a vital role in kidney malfunction.

Expect These Signs and Symptoms in Chronic Kidney Disease

Feeling tired and having low levels of energy.

Swollen feet and ankles.

Trouble sleeping

Muscle cramps at night

Puffiness around the eyes, especially in the morning

Dry and itchy skin

Frequent urination, especially at night.

Pain in back or sides

Shortness of breath

Lack of appetite

Ammonia Breath and Metallic Taste – Failure of Kidney increases the level of urea in the blood known as uremia – the urea is then broken down to ammonia in the saliva causing urine-like bad breath called ammonia breath, usually associated with an unpleasant metallic taste in the mouth known as dysgeusia.

Skin rashes and itching – Kidney failure causes a build-up of waste in your blood which causes severe itching and skin rashes leading to other skin issues.

Nausea and vomiting – At times, the reactions of nausea and vomiting are that strong that one cannot even take oral medicines. Nausea and vomiting in chronic kidney disease resulting from acidosis, electrolyte disorders, heart failure, gastrointestinal oedema and uremia encephalopathy.

Feeling cold all the time – Kidney disease is known to cause anaemia, which also causes you to feel cold even when in a warm surrounding.

Dizziness and inability to concentrate – Headache and dizziness are two common problems in chronic kidney disease that can make one feel very uncomfortable and even affect his/her everyday life. Anaemia associated with kidney disease also depletes your brain of oxygen which may cause dizziness, trouble with concentration.

Extreme Fatigue, Anaemia and Generalized Weakness – A hormone called erythropoietin is produced by kidneys which helps red blood cells carry oxygen. When kidneys do not function well, the levels of this hormone drop drastically causing a drop in the number of red blood cells resulting in anaemia which also leads to symptoms like generalized weakness and extreme fatigue.

Foamy Urine – Foamy urine is caused due to the leakage of protein from the body.

Turmeric for chronic kidney disease assures to control your sugar level as well as relaxes blood vessels so as to lower the risk of complications related to kidney failure.Almost all kidney diseases are caused by inflammation. Turmeric for chronic kidney disease is beneficial as it is a potent natural anti-inflammatory substance that works as good as anti-inflammatories but without any side effects.

Effects of SNEC 30 on Chronic Kidney Disease:

Curcumin Brings Down Inflammation -Inflammation plays a very important role in the progression of kidney disease. Curcumin is extremely efficient in inhibiting the activity of Notch-GATA signalling pathway while it suppresses the activity of nuclear factor-kappa B- which is the master protein that regulates inflammation. Curcumin acts on reducing inflammation and is found to be as effective as conventional pharmaceutical medications and that too without side effects.

Curcumin Prevents Damage To Kidneys- Curcumin helps in the elimination of free radicals from the body due to its antioxidant effect thereby preventing renal damage. It is known to improve the concentration of glutathione and activates glutathione peroxidase which helps in the removal of free radicals. Since it decreases oxidative stress and thus, in turn, helps treat nephrosis.

Curcumin Is Super Anti-Microbial Agent – Strong antimicrobial activity of Curcumin present in Curcumin helps eradicate disease-causing bacteria and thus treats urinary tract infections while antioxidant action boosts the immune system.Curcumin has antibacterial and antiseptic effects and thus has natural ability to fight against bacterial and viral infections. It has been proved in research that it is almost as effective as antibiotics in the treatment of infections.

Curcumin Can Treat Polycystic Kidney Disease – Curcumin inhibits the formation of cysts in kidneys by influencing the production of proteins that are responsible for cellular growth. Also, it prevents these cysts from becoming larger and thus Curcumin can effectively be used for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease.

Curcumin Has Potential To Treat Diabetic Nephropathy – Long-Standing diabetes can lead to kidney damage which is called diabetic nephropathy which impairs the capacity of kidneys to filter blood. This causes renal functionality to reduce and thus increasing the amount of urine that gets excreted. Curcumin helps relieve renal dysfunction and also decreases oxidative stress and thus helps in the treatment of diabetic nephropathy.

Curcumin Improves Glomerulonephritis – Curcumin can serve as a therapeutic agent for immune complex-mediated glomerulonephritis.

(The author is Inventor of SNEC30, Director of Arbro Pharmaceuticals. The article is for information purpose only, please consult your doctor/medical professional before taking any supplement or before starting any treatment or therapy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)