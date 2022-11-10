World Keratoconus Day: Young Adults facing more Issues of Keratoconus: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

By Dr Natasha Pahuja

The medical term keratoconus is used to describe a condition that causes the cornea to change its shape from a symmetrical dome to a lopsided cone. This usually occurs due to progressive thinning of the corneal tissue over time which makes it difficult for the eye to maintain the proper dome shape. The condition is mostly diagnosed in young adults and teenagers however, it can also affect children. The changes in the shape of the cornea occur over many years but at a more rapid rate in younger patients.

While in the early stages of the disease, vision problems can be corrected with soft contact lenses or glasses however, if the condition progresses to an advanced stage, a corneal transplant may be required.

What Causes Keratoconus?

Though the cause of the condition is not fully understood, environmental and genetic factors are said to play a role in the development of keratoconus. Additionally, around one in ten people with the condition also have a parent with keratoconus.

Environmental factors: Some environmental risk factors including wearing contacts and excessive eye rubbing may contribute to the development of the condition.

Family history: It’s believed that some people with the condition may have genes that make them predisposed to the development of keratoconus if they’re exposed to certain environmental factors.

Underlying disorders: The condition can sometimes occur in the presence of certain underlying disorders, but a direct cause and effect haven’t yet been established. These disorders include sleep apnoea, Down syndrome, asthma, Marfan syndrome, Leber congenital amaurosis and brittle cornea syndrome.

The Symptoms of Keratoconus

The most obvious symptom of keratoconus is the thinning of the cornea that transforms its natural dome shape. It’s normal not to observe any major symptoms during the initial stages of the condition. However, as the condition progresses, it can cause mild to significant distortion of vision and also cause blurred vision.

Some of the early symptoms of keratoconus are:

Fleischer ring: A brown ring of iron deposit around the cornea that’s usually visible with a cobalt blue filter.

Rizzuti sign: A steeply curved reflection can be seen by shining a light on the side of the cornea closest to the temple.

Vogt’s striae: Vertical lines observed on the cornea that normally disappears when pressure is applied over the eye.

Some of the other symptoms of the condition include:

light sensitivity

corneal swelling

halos in the vision

irritation

eye strain

a persistent desire to rub the eyes

near-sightedness

poor night vision

irregular astigmatism

Treatment for Keratoconus

Treatment of the condition focuses on maintaining visual acuity and stopping changes to the shape of the cornea. Treatment options can vary depending on the severity and how fast the condition is progressing.

During the early stages of the condition, the vision can be corrected with soft contact lenses or normal eyeglasses. However, as the condition progresses, eyeglasses or soft contact lenses may no longer prove useful and patients may be required to use a special type of hard contact lens.

For some, the condition may progress to a stage where they may not have acceptable vision even with eyeglasses or contact lenses. In such cases, the doctor may suggest a cornea transplant.

In 2016, the first collagen cross-linking device to treat keratoconus was approved by the FDA. Collagen cross-linking device (CXL) is a minimally invasive procedure during which the doctor places special eyedrops with riboflavin in the eye and then uses UV light to strengthen the collagen fibres in the cornea. This treatment limits the progression of the condition.

The Takeaway

Keratoconus happens to be a disorder that causes a thinning of the cornea. This thinning causes the cornea to lose its typical dome shape and can lead to vision issues. The condition most commonly affects teenagers and young adults and usually progresses for about ten to twenty years before stabilizing. Treating the condition in the early stages is one of the best ways to minimize permanent changes to vision. Since Keratoconus is associated with eye rubbing. It is prudent for individuals at risk to stop rubbing eyes and treat the primary causes of allergies that lead to eye rubbing after consulting the eye doctor/ ophthalmologist.

(The author is PhD, Maastricht University, Chief Cornea & Refractive surgeon at Natasha eye care & research center, Pune. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)