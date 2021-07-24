World IVF Day: Is your lifestyle behind the cause of infertility?

If you're experiencing infertility and considering pregnancy then you need to bring modifications in your lifestyle.

By Dr. Aswati Nair,

Over the recent years, infertility has emerged as one of the most common health conditions that many young couples are going through. According to the fertility experts, our sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, reduced physical activity and rising stress levels are the few reasons behind emerging cases of infertility in the couples. According to the last report of The Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction in 2019, infertility affects about 10 to 14 percent of the Indian population, with higher rates in urban areas where one out of six couples is impacted. A couple is diagnosed infertile after they tried to conceive for a year without success. Some factors leading to infertility are not in our hands but making lifestyle modifications can help to conceive.

Here’s what you need to know to promote your fertility levels:

Manage your stress

It has been observed that excessive stress affects the functioning of the hypothalamus gland, which is responsible for regulating the hormones that send indication to ovaries to release eggs. Various studies have suggested that women, who take more stress, face issues in conceiving. Since stress is inevitable, they have to come up with healthy ways of copying it.

Say no to tobacco and alcohol consumption

Women are often subjected to second-hand smoking, which is equally injurious to health as active smoking. The toxins inhaled from cigarettes can affect the reproductive organs and affect the production of sperms and eggs. If a woman is a smoker, it ages your ovaries and depletes your eggs prematurely. Heavy and regular consumption of alcohol can cause hormonal imbalance in women and can damage sperm in men. If a woman is planning to conceive, she should completely stop intake of alcohol.

Adopting a healthy diet

Healthy diet promotes fertility and improves reproductive health. This in turn can increase the chances of healthy ovulation. One should take organic food and increase the intake of whole grains and fresh fruit juices to amplify the chances of conceiving. Never skip your breakfast. If you’re having PCOS, cut down the intake of carbohydrates.

Maintain healthy weight

Being overweight or significantly underweight can slow down normal ovulation. Therefore, it’s essential to keep a check on your BMI. Go for exercise regularly. But one should be careful while exercising and consult a doctor if you are planning to conceive. Vigorous physical activity can inhibit ovulation and reduce production of the hormone progesterone. If you aren’t overweight, moderate exercise is just fine for you.

Way forward

If you’re experiencing infertility and considering pregnancy then you need to bring modifications in your lifestyle. Our lifestyle choices impact our fertility. It is recommended to consult your health care provider to explore the possible causes of your infertility. He or she can help you identify ways to improve your fertility and amplify your chances of getting pregnant.

(The author is Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, New Delhi. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)