World Homeopathy Day 2021: Theme, Origin and Significance of celebrating this branch of medicine

April 10, 2021

The day is celebrated in the form of celebrating Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann's birth anniversary, a German physician and founding father of this branch of medicine.

World Homeopathy Day 2021, Significance of World Homeopathy DayThe day also gives an opportunity to the governments and policy makers to sit back and think about steps which can promote the branch of medicine in a broad manner and help build its infrastructure. (Credit: AP image)

World Homeopathy Day is being celebrated today across the world. The day marks the significance of the branch of medicine and its contribution in curing many diseases which were hard nuts to crack. The day is celebrated in the form of celebrating Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann’s birth anniversary, a German physician and founding father of this branch of medicine. On this day, Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann was born in Paris in the year 1755. Apart from honouring the man who founded this crucial branch of medicine, the day also gives people an opportunity to understand the glorious history of the branch of medicine and countless miracles homeopathy has been able to pull off in the last few centuries.

Another benefit behind celebrating the day is to make more and more people aware about the benefits of homeopathic medicine which is universally known for curing the disease by dismantling its origin completely and leaving no chance for its revival in the human body. The day also gives an opportunity to the governments and policy makers to sit back and think about steps which can promote the branch of medicine in a broad manner and help build its infrastructure.

The traditional form of medicine has been given due focus under the present central government regime. Apart from strengthening the infrastructure and promoting Homeopathic medicine in the country, the government has also created a separate portfolio called the AYUSH Ministry which promotes traditional branches of medicine like Ayurveda, Homeopathic, Yoga among others. This year on the occasion of the World Homeopathy Day, the AYUSH ministry has decided to celebrate the day with the theme- “Homeopathy- Roadmap for Integrative Medicine”. A conference will also be collaborated by the Ministry on this special day today in the national capital.

As we celebrate the World Homeopathy Day, we can only hope for this branch of medicine to build iron-solid infrastructure in the country and fulfill all the expectations of its devout followers. The branch of medicine can also be utilised to generate new employment opportunities by promoting Homeopathic research, building homeopathic hospitals and strengthening homeopathic pharma companies.

