World Heart Day: Curcumin an aid to Cardiovascular diseases

Curcumin plays a very important role in protecting your heart.

By Dr. Saurabh Arora

World Heart Day is celebrated to create awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases (CVD), prevention and its impact globally. CVD is the leading cause of death and disability in the world claiming 17.9 million deaths yearly. The majority of this death is from Coronary Heart Disease and Stroke. Cardiovascular Disease is more prone to people living in developed countries tend to follow a sedentary lifestyle which is taking away the lives slowly. We must emphasize the prevention which makes us not only healthier but also makes us live our life with zest.

There are various things a person can do to maintain a healthy heart like morning walk, exercise, healthy food includes a balanced intake of calorie as per requirement etc. These simple measures will give an optimum positive effect on Heart health and adding up a herbal supplement to our day will also prevent us from diseases manifold. One such molecule is curcumin- the active compound in turmeric that can prevent and hinder the diseases of the heart and cardiovascular system.

“Typically the turmeric found in our kitchens has only about 3-5% of curcumin and would need to be taken in extremely large quantities to derive its benefits. Snec30 instead is a 30mg capsule packed with benefits of curcumin and no side effects even if consumed in large quantities. The capsule is easily absorbable at a rapid pace, providing faster and instant action on any disease or problem.”

Curcumin plays a very important role in protecting your heart from these cardiovascular diseases because the antioxidants in curcumin have been shown to attenuate adriamycin-induced cardiotoxicity and may prevent diabetic cardiovascular complications. The anti-thrombotic, anti-proliferative, and anti-inflammatory effects of curcumin and the effect of curcumin in decreasing the serum cholesterol level may protect against the pathological changes occurring with atherosclerosis.

How curcumin saves you from Heart ailments

Aortic Aneurysm – It is a potentially dangerous condition that can cause death in case of dissection or rupture. Key events involved in the development of aortic aneurysm are chronic inflammation, destructive connective tissue remodelling and a loss of smooth muscle in the aortic wall. The study concludes that curcumin treatment(100mg/kg/day for 14 days) evidently reduce the increase in aortic diameter, improved the structural integrity of medical elastin and suppress pro-inflammatory molecules expression by blocking the activation nuclear factor kappa B(nf-kb-1) and active protein(AP-1). Atherosclerosis – It is a chronic and progressive problem of arteries that derives from inflammatory responses, oxidative stress and lipid deregulation and epigenetic disorders. The pathology is related to hyperlipidemia induces the increase and disposition of oxidized low-density lipoproteins in the subendothelial area which in turns in the development of atherosclerosis. It has been evidenced that curcumin possesses hypolipidemic effects, which together with its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity, can contribute to reducing the incidence of atherosclerosis. Cardiovascular complication of Diabetes – Diabetic cardiomyopathy is characterized by cardiac structural and functional damage including myocyte hypertrophy, myocardial fibrosis and consequent heart failure. In STZ induces diabetic rats curcumin treatment significantly reduced advanced glycation and products accumulation inhibited myocardial dysfunction mainly by attenuating apoptosis and inflammation. Myocardial infraction – It includes hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes mellitus. As an alternative and complementary enalapril, curcumin offers synergistic action in increasing left ventricular fractional shortening and inhibiting perivascular fibrosis in MI rats. Moreover, curcumin could also inhibit cardiomyocyte apoptosis, fibroblast proliferation and collagen deposition. Stroke – It results from the vascular and microvascular disease which causes the interruption of cerebral blood supply and consequently brain dysfunction. Inflammation, apoptosis and oxidative stress are major concerns in stroke. Interestingly curcumin is a well-established agent which is involved in anti-inflammation, anti-apoptosis and antioxidant

(The author is Inventor of Snec30 and Managing Director, ARBRO Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. The above article is for information purposes only. Please consult medical professional/s before starting any therapy, treatment or supplement. Views expressed are personal.)