World Heart Day 2020: Tips to maintain healthy Cardio-vascular system

The heart is one of the most vital organs of our body. We owe a lot to our heart for keeping our cardio-vascular system running and keeping us healthy. We must take proper care of our heart for its non-stop functioning and closely monitoring our lifestyle by altering a few negative habits.

Our day to day dietary habits and physical routine contribute to our heart’s wellbeing, including long-term cardiovascular health as well. But, if a healthy lifestyle is not maintained then it could increase the risk of developing heart disorders at any stage including other chronic health issues like hypertension, cardiac arrest, coronary heart disease, and stroke.

Maintaining heart health is one of the easiest things you can add in your lifestyle to ensure a long-living healthy heart.

How to ensure cardiovascular health?

Indeed, you can’t change some risk factors like your age and family history of medical issues but you can maintain your cardiovascular health with positive changes in your life.

1. Including Cardio-Vascular activities in our workout routine

Our heart is a muscle and, just like any other muscle, it also requires a proper exercise routine for its strengthening. The first step is to decide your objective pulse, at that point discover an exercise you love to do and can stay with for quite some time. Make your free time your playtime, so that you will more likely get it done, you can start with a brisk walk, do gardening, walk with your dog, or a jogging routine in your society’s park. Getting more fit is something other than diet and exercise. Cardiovascular exercises should be performed at a minimum of 3 times per week for a minimum of 20 minutes per session. Preferably, anyone worried about cardiovascular health and physical fitness should go for cardio exercises every day for at least half an hour per session. These general workout routines should include a healthful quantity of aerobic exercise such as running or jogging or walking, along with strength and weight training on alternate days. If you wish to lose weight, adjustments in calorie consumption should go with the daily workouts. It’s essential to make a difference in your routine regularly to maintain the muscles.

2. Follow a No-Smoking lifestyle

Smoking is the most dangerous habit to deplete our heart and respiratory system’s wellbeing. Research has shown that smoking increases heart rate, tightens major arteries, and can cause irregular heart rhythm. Smoking increases blood pressure, which increases the risk of stroke.

3. Eat healthy fats

Salmon and sardine fishes are rich in healthy fats that are useful for cardiovascular health. Appreciate healthy fats, maintain a strategic distance from undesirable ones. Several foods contain healthy fats and unhealthy ones. Good fats from dairy, nuts, seeds, and fish can reduce the danger of coronary illness, bad cholesterol, and increase good cholesterol. A few fats, for example, omega-3 fats, can even assist heart muscles to beat in a consistent rhythm. You can eat foods like fish, nuts, avocado, and olive oil.

4. Make sensible drinking decisions

Alcohol use has complex effects on cardiovascular health. The link between consuming alcohol and cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral arterial disease, and cardiomyopathy have been studied. If you do drink, do it in a moderate amount and try to limit excessive use daily.

Red wine could be a good option to maintain your cardiovascular health. As per studies, the flavonoids and antioxidants in wine may protect your heart and blood vessels from the damaging effects of free radicals produced by the body. Some people shouldn’t consume alcohol at all such as pregnant women and those with a history of coronary illnesses. Some medicines don’t mix well with alcohol use. Check with your doctor if you aren’t sure about your medicines.

5. Maintain a healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for general health and can help you curb numerous other illnesses and conditions. In case you are overweight or obese, you are at a higher risk of developing lifestyle disorders, including coronary illness, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, gallstones, and breathing issues. That is the reason for keeping up a healthy weight is so important. It not only encourages you to bring down your risk for these issues but also gives you more energy to appreciate life.

Thus, maintaining heart health is not that difficult. It can be achieved by making a few alterations and following a healthy lifestyle. After all, life is all the only thing that matters the most.

(The author is Co-Founder & Head Nutritionist, Neuherbs & Neusafe India. The above article is for information purposes only, Please consult medical professional/s before starting any therapy, treatment or supplement. Views expressed are personal.)