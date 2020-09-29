World Heart Day 2020: Significance and relevance of the day dedicated to cardiac health

Patients affected by cardiac diseases, have to spend a lot of their financial resources on their diagnosis, treatment and subsequent recovery. (Photo source: IE)

By Dr. Bharat Shivdasani



World Heart Day: The heart which is approximately the size of your wrist and weighs about 600 gms is the most exquisite and well-designed machine or organ in your body. It works tirelessly and ceaselessly non-stop for your entire life and carries you from day to day and from one destination to the other without a single second break. Just as we have the world environment day or the world tourism day, which brings our focus and attention to these important issues. Similarly, we celebrate the world heart day on 29 th September. By doing this we give importance to the crucial aspect of the heart and the pivotal role that it plays in our health and well-being.

As you are aware, Cardiac disease encompasses a large population of the world and is the major cause of both morbidity and mortality. Patients affected by cardiac diseases, have to spend a lot of their financial resources on their diagnosis, treatment and subsequent recovery. This is a great setback to their own resources and their family, and hence cardiac disease is one of the most non-communicable diseases that we suffer, world over. It is very importance to look after the health of your heart by looking after the risk factors such as your weight, blood pressure, diabetes, avoiding smoking and drinking (alcohol). By focusing on primary prevention, we can prevent heart disease from setting in and even as part of secondary prevention. We can modify our lifestyle, reduce and control our risk factors, and along with medication ensure the safety of our heart.

It is understandable that with the current Covid Pandemic, a lot of time and attention is spread by people in trying to avoid the dreaded covid virus. However, in this situation we should not forget to look after our heart. To ensure the health of our heart, we should focus on best control of our risk factors, blood pressure, should be maintained to less than 130 by 80 millimeters of mercury. This can be accomplished by a combination of salt reduction, less than 2gms per day, daily exercise and if required medication.

Control of diabetes is very important and this can be done by modifying your diet, reducing carbohydrate, sweets and weight reduction. This can be supplemented by appropriate drugs also. Bad habits like smoking, causes which blockage of blood vessels should be avoided, to reduce the risk of heart attack. Alcohol consumption should be limited to 30-60ml but preferably this should be avoided if possible. Daily exercise of 20-3- minutes for atleast 5 days in a week, should be strictly followed to, in-order to improve health and vitality. This will ensure that our heart efficiently and optimum for the rest of our lives.

(The author is Interventional Cardiologist at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Views expressed are personal.)