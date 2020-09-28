World Heart Day 2020: Max Hospital to hold virtual cyclothon to raise awareness about healthy heart; Details

Cardiac problems among youth are treatable with diagnosis as well as care.

World Heart Day 2020: The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases are a worrisome aspect and there is a need to raise public awareness regarding the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. With that in mind, on the occasion of World Heart Day 2020 on Tuesday, Max Super Specialty Hospital in Vaishali and Patparganj have come up with a ‘Virtual Cyclothon’, the first of its kind. The event would be held under the banner of “#PedalForHeartHealth”. The initiative gains more significance as people’s lifestyle has been severely hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, making them more inactive due to inability to go out of the house. This event hopes to encourage them to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle even during the pandemic.

In a statement, the hospital said that the initiative is unique, because in other cyclothons, all the cyclists are required to gather at the same meeting point in order to start the event. In the virtual cyclothon being organised by Max Hospital, the cyclists would have the freedom and comfort to cycle on a path of their choice in their individual capacity.

For the event, many cyclists, all over the age of 20 years, have been invited to participate, and these cyclists are residents of Patparganj, East Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Vaishali. While the cyclists can choose their own paths, such a freedom would have made it difficult for the organisers to track and verify the participation of the cyclists. Therefore, the participants are required to pass through certain touchpoints. Cyclists must cross the checkpoints at Gate number 1 of Max Hospital Vaishali as well Max Hospital Patparganj. At these checkpoints, they must click their pictures and tag them on social media. The participants would be awarded with an online certificate of participation.

While the heart conditions and illnesses among the older population continues to be a cause of concern, the new inactive lifestyle, full of stress, is causing even youngsters to be vulnerable to such diseases. Together, these are contributing to the high cardiovascular diseases-induced mortality rate.

The statement quoted Max Hospital Vaishali Unit Head and VP Operations Dr Gaurav Aggarwal as saying that among the wide range of reasons that contribute to heart ailments, the sedentary or inactive lifestyle has been identified as a leading cause, which can be avoided as well. Added to this is the coronavirus pandemic, which has further triggered this kind of a lifestyle, making people lethargic and not indulging in any kind of physical activity, he said, adding that people’s screen time on the other hand has increased over the past six months. Smoking adds to the risk symptoms among people between 20 and 30 years of age, he further stated. This cyclothon solely hopes to bring among the masses, the awareness regarding the importance of healthy hearts. Since cycling is among the best activities from improved blood circulation, it helps in keeping a healthy heart in the long-term, the doctor added.

Cardiac problems among youth are treatable with diagnosis as well as care. The statement said that detection on time and arriving at a hospital could help in restoring the functioning of the heart properly. However, the easiest way to prevent heart ailments is by being physically active and avoiding food that could trigger obesity, high BP or diabetes.

Max Hospital Patparganj VP Operations Dr Pinak Moudgil was quoted by the statement as saying that increasing heart ailments in the country is alarming and the need of the hour is to remain healthy. However, concerns regarding heart ailments have become even more serious due to the pandemic, which is why the cyclothon is being held, Dr Moudgil said.

According to the WHO data, cardiovascular diseases cause 31% of global deaths every year, taking the lives of around 1.79 crore people annually.