World Heart Day 2020: 7 lifestyle changes for working professional to ensure healthy heart

Excessive stress in life is important cause of heart attacks in younger individuals.

By Dr Ashwin Mehta,

The risk factors leading to coronary heart diseases are controllable or beyond control. For example, advancing age and family history are beyond one’s control, but increase in weight, usage of tobacco, lack of exercise, high stress level, Diabetes, high blood pressure and elevated blood cholesterol levels are certainly controllable factors.

Weight

As you increase your waistline, so you decrease your lifeline. Obesity leads to high blood pressure, heart disease, Diabetes, and degeneration of weight bearing joints. One should eat to live and not live to eat. Excess of caloric intake and lack of exercise can lead to weight gain. Please avoid excess of sugar & fatty foods, fast foods, fried foods and alcoholic beverages should be avoided.

Usage of Tobacco

Tobacco in any form must be strictly refrained from. One Cigarette reduces life by 13 minutes. Chewing tobacco is equally bad if not more. This leads to cancer of mouth, throat and lungs. Vast majority of these victims smoke. They smoke their first cigarette before 25 years of age, and it is the worst and most difficult addiction. The Government must consider banning its use.

Exercise

It is unfortunate that young boys and girls, on an average spend more than two hours a day in front of florescent screen like mobile phones, TV or Computers. They should spend time in playing football, Cricket or physical exercises. 200 minutes of exercises per week is a must be it Gym or brisk walk or sports. People who exercise regularly, tolerate heart attack better and live longer.

Stress Management

Excessive stress in life is important cause of heart attacks in younger individuals. Unrealistic ambitions, work pressure, type A personality are all enemies leading to heart attack early in life.

Meditation, Yoga and philosophical attitude in life must be cultivated. Not only it prevents premature heart attack but leads to happiness and good quality of life.

Diabetes

India is Diabetes capital of the world. Nearly 40% of the Indian population suffer from Diabetes after the age of 50 years.

Diabetes increases the probability of heart disease by two or three times. Moreover, it can continue to be present in you without your knowledge for several years. Good control of Diabetes can prevent heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. Regular meditation, right kind of diet and frequent blood sugar levels check are essential.

Hypertension

High blood pressure also can exist in you for many years without any symptoms and may be accidentally detected while general health check-up or during medical examination for insurance.

Reducing salt intake, avoiding stress, yoga, meditation, weight control, and appropriate medication helps to control blood pressure. Patients with high blood pressure are advised to check their pressure not more than once a week.

Thus, risk factor control, leads to happy & healthy life. It is all in your hands. Lifestyle modification is way of life and not treatment.

(The author is Director of Cardiology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre. The article is for information purposes only, please consult with medical professional/s before starting any therapy or treatment. Views expressed are personal.)