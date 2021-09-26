World Environmental Health Day 2021: History, Significance and theme this year

The tagline for September 26 last year was “Environmental health, a key public health intervention in disease pandemic prevention" (Photo: Getty Images)

World Environmental Health Day is observed every year on September 26. Just like every year, this year as well we have a theme for celebrating this day. The theme for this year is ‘Prioritising Environmental Health for healthier communities in the global recovery.’ The day becomes doubly important at this time of the year when the world is recovering from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The theme for this year originated from “Manifesto for a healthy recovery from covid-19″, released by the World Health Organisation on May 26, 2020. The theme is based on six key ideas.

In times like this, the Environmental Health workforce becomes the point that needs to be emphasized more than ever before. This day was started by the International Federation of Environmental Health council in 2011, during a meeting in Indonesia on this day. Headquartered in London, the IFEH was established in 1986. It consists of 44 member states and it aims to raise awareness regarding the health of the environment.

Susana Paixao, Head, IFEH, ahead of World Environmental Health Day, 2021 said that ” it is necessary for the world to understand the integral connection that environment, health and economy share. And hence, it becomes important to us to remain invested in health and green recovery of the environment. This can be done with the support of communities, support from the environmental health workforce and with the help of collaboration with our organisation. This was how the theme for this year was selected”.

