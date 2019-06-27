World Drugs Day: Sanjay Dutt shares video, appeals youngsters to stay away from drug peddlers

Sanjay Dutt shared a video appealing to avoid Drugs

Sanjay’s Dutt and his real life of fight with drug addiction is quite a know tale. He has been quite blunt and bold about his fight against drug addiction and his victory over it. Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday, which is marked as World Drugs Day and a day to promote the fight against drugs, shared a video for his social media followers appealing them to avoid the lures given by people who offer drugs of any kind. Having been a victim of drug abuse himself he said that he feels the responsibility to play his part in spreading awareness about this evil of society. He, in the video, said that “it was a remarkable experience to initiate the drug-free India campaign earlier this year with guruji Sri-Sri Ravi Shankar.

Having been a victim of drug abuse myself, I feel responsible to do my bit in spreading awareness about this menace. It was a moving experience to initiate the #DrugFreeIndia campaign earlier this year with guruji @SriSri. Today on #WorldDrugDay, let us continue our mission ?? pic.twitter.com/Hs2g9w9EAA — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 26, 2019

The actor used the caption as, “Today on World Drug Day, let us continue our mission.” In the video, Sanjay Dutt has shared his own experience with drug addiction and he discussed what it took him to withdraw himself from the clutches of addiction. He urged people to say no to drugs. The actor’s struggles with alcohol and drugs in his debutant years of Bollywood career were depicted in his biopic ‘Sanju’. Ranbir Kapoor portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film and it did a marvelous business at Box Office and was praised.

Sanjay Dutt will be featured next in the movie ‘Panipat’ by Ashutosh Gowariker, ‘Torbaaz’ and ‘Prassthanam’. The actor last appeared in the multi-starer movie ‘Kalank’ which featured Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Sanjay Dutt’s video came on June 26th which was World Drugs Day but on the same day, the news of an increase in cocaine production number globally came which was contrary to what the day stands for. A United Nation report suggests that global cocaine production reached all-time high breaking all records by 25 per cent.

Experts said that Sanjay Dutt’s message is a legit initiative and a commendable step by the actor and people should avoid the influence of those who pull them into drug-related affairs.