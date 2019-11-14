World Diabetes Day: Fight Diabetes before it can Strike and avoid medication for life

November 14 is celebrated as World Diabetes Day. It is a day to ensure awareness of high blood sugar the disease.

By Dr Saurabh Arora

World Diabetes Day: Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into your cells to be used for energy. Sometimes your body doesn’t make sufficient or any insulin at all or doesn’t use insulin well; that is when a person is detected with high blood sugar or diabetes. “I have done a drug trial on Curcumin (Self Nanoemulsifying Curcumin) & found it effective in the management of Type2 DM,” says Prof. Narsingh Verma.

However, there is one diabetes medicine that will help reduce your blood sugar, cholesterol, protect your eyes and kidneys, relieve joint pain and prevent cancer. This medicine can be found in every household; your basic household Turmeric. Turmeric has been used for centuries in Ayurveda.

What All Does Curcumin Do:

1. Curcumin reduced blood sugar and cholesterol levels by reducing saturated fats found primarily in dairy products, red meat and helps eliminate trans fats.

2. Curcumin prevents Liver Fat accumulation, fats accumulated due to alcohol consumption, reducing hepatocellular inflammation.

3. Curcumin suppressed the activities of white blood cells called macrophages that cause inflammation. This action of turmeric/curcumin could potentially slow down many complications of diabetes, in which inflammation plays a role.

4. Curcumin improves insulin function. It reduces insulin resistance by helping insulin get into cells, perhaps on the AMPK pathway that exercise also opens up.

In a study of 240 people, curcumin prevented prediabetes from progressing to diabetes. Roughly 16% of the 116 people on placebo (inactive treatment) progressed to Type 2 diabetes within nine months. Nobody in the group receiving 250 milligrams daily of “curcuminoids” from supplements progressed.

5. Curcumin is an “antioxidant.” Oxygen is needed for life. However, oxygen also corrodes things, as you can see when iron rusts into ferric oxide. Molecules called ROS (reactive oxygen species) can “rust” blood vessels and organs. In some studies, curcumin was found to “scavenge” ROS from the body, thus protecting healthy cells from oxidation.

6. Curcumin suppresses the Inflammatory process by inhibiting various cytokines and interleukins responsible for it.

Dr Saurabh Arora gives easy tips to fight Diabetes, through the use of Curcumin found in the household item: turmeric.

Typically the suggested doses of Turmeric per day is roughly 500 – 2,000 mg, often in the form of an extract with a curcumin concentration that is much higher than the amounts naturally occurring in foods. It is slightly difficult to include this amount in our daily intake. we conducted 3-month research, where diabetics patients were given curcumin supplements along with their normal medication. We saw a reduction of 30-25% in their blood sugar levels. Because of it, nano emulsifying property curcumin could be the way forward in the treatment of diabetes. It has been proven that the intake of curcumin will not be harmful to an individual. The amount of curcumin intake required varies from person to person.

(The author Dr Saurabh Arora, is the inventor of SNEC30. Views expressed are personal.)