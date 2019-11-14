World Diabetes Day: Digital app to monitor Diabetes, find out how it helps diabetic patients?

Patients can download the app after which they must feed an activation code that is shared by the doctor or partner.

Technology has reached new heights and has entwined with us to help us in every aspect of life. Health coach apps, for instance, improves your health and keep you up-to-date regarding your health. These apps help you control your health, weight and be fit with few simple steps and tips. It also takes care of scheduling appointments and sending invoices. However, there are certain platforms that offer specialized help in a certain type of disease.

Wellthy Therapeutics, a digital therapeutic platform, specializes in chronic disease management. The platform brings together behavioral science, real-world clinical evidence, and data science and offers real-time monitoring, coaching, and guidance to patients, and clinical assistance to doctors. among its offerings, the platform specializes in Type 2 diabetes. According to data by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), with an estimated 72 million cases in 2017, India accounts for 49 percent of global diabetes, which is expected to double by 2025.

What is offered?

Current, Wellthy Therapeutics include therapies from Type 2 diabetes – oral, Type 2 diabetes – insulin, hypertension, high cholesterol, chronic kidney disease, ischemic heart disease, and health failure. The company claims, it is one of the digital therapeutic apps for Type II diabetes has been endorsed by the RSSDI, (Asia’s largest diabetes association).

The platform works with doctors to extend added support to patients to improve their health outcomes. They have also partnered with hospital systems, pharmaceutical drug and device, and insurance companies to extend their offerings. They have an onboard Health Coache that guides patients to develop healthy behavior changes with personalized guidance through regular chats and calls.

Wellthy Therapeutics is available through apps for both Android and ios users. Patients can download the app after which they must feed an activation code that is shared by the doctor or partner. Wellthy Therapeutics is currently available for free of cost to the patients.

How does it help patients?

Nanda Krishnatray, 48, from Pune was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes. Her doctor prescribed her the digital app of Wellthy Therapeutics, along with medications to lower blood sugar levels. From the doctor’s end other than the benefit of the patient, this was to provide the doctor with a deeper analysis of Nanda’s response to treatment, warnings about adverse events, symptoms, triggers.

Prayat Shah, Co-founder, and VP, Wellthy Therapeutics, says, “Using technology tools such as machine learning and AI (artificial intelligence) the app acts as a personal health coach to nudge a patient for a behavioral change.” He further adds, “For instance, if you are using the app and have diabetics, and want to have something over and above your regular diet, the app tells will tell you how many additional steps you need to take to burn those extra calories that you have gained.”

For Nanda, the app helped in a lot more ways – it would remind her to check her blood glucose levels in a while. It also advises when she should seek the doctor’s help. Hence, it keeps not only keeps track of physical activity and medicine intakes, but it also keeps a track of the patient’s blood glucose levels. The app also educates the patients about diabetes, the diet he/she needs to follow, lifestyle changes that are needed.